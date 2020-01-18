The American Express: Final round tee times, TV info, format

The PGA Tour returns to the Coachella Valley. This time, there’s a new sponsor and name of the event that started as the Bob Hope Desert Classic.
The 61st rendition of the golf tournament is called The American Express.
The event started on Thursday and was played at three courses through the first three rounds– La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course at PGA West and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.
The format
The pro-am division ended after Saturday’s play for most players, but the three low gross and three low net amateurs will play Sunday, when the low 70 pros and ties from the first three days of the pro event continue on the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West.
Final round
1st tee – Stadium Course
(All times ET)
|Time
|Players
|11:30 a.m.
|Matt Every, J.T. Poston, Maverick McNealy
|11:40 a.m.
|John Huh, Camron Davis, Cameron Tringale
|11:50 a.m.
|Scott Stallings, Kevin Na, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|Noon
|Michael Gligic, Talor Gooch, Zac Blair
|12:10 p.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray
|12:20 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Sebastián Muñoz, David Hearn
|12:30 p.m.
|Brendan Steele, Bud Cauley, Adam Schenk
|12:40 p.m.
|Max Homa, Harris English, Nick Watney
|12:50 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Tony Finau, Hank Lebioda
|1 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Wes Roach
|1:10 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
|1:20 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Cappelen, Tim Wilkinson
|1:30 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Putnam
|1:40 p.m.
|Scottie Scheffler, Andrew Landry, Rickie Fowler
10th tee – Stadium Course
|Time
|Players
|11:30 a.m.
|Brendon Hagy, Ted Potter, Jr., Sam Burns
|11:40 a.m.
|Matthew NeSmith, Josh Teater, Fabián Gómez
|11:50 a.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman
|Noon
|Anirban Lahiri, Daniel Berger, Doc Redman
|12:10 p.m.
|Vincent Whaley, Ben Martin, Scott Piercy
|12:20 p.m.
|Russell Knox, Henrik Norlander, Bronson Burgoon
|12:30 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Rodgers
|12:40 p.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Jhonattan Vegas, Chris Stutts (a)
|12:50 p.m.
|Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder, John Ciciora (a)
|1 p.m.
|Brian Stuard, Mark Hubbard, Brett Hull (a)
|1:10 p.m.
|Jason Dufner, Troy Merritt, Amy Schwartz (a)
|1:20 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, D.J. Trahan, George Mattson (a)
|1:30 p.m.
|Tyler McCumber, Yedidiah Soerjosoemarno (a)
TV, radio information
All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.
Sunday
SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
