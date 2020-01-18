The American Express: Final round tee times, TV info, format

The PGA Tour returns to the Coachella Valley. This time, there’s a new sponsor and name of the event that started as the Bob Hope Desert Classic.

The 61st rendition of the golf tournament is called The American Express.

The event started on Thursday and was played at three courses through the first three rounds– La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course at PGA West and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

The format

The pro-am division ended after Saturday’s play for most players, but the three low gross and three low net amateurs will play Sunday, when the low 70 pros and ties from the first three days of the pro event continue on the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West.

Final round

1st tee – Stadium Course

(All times ET)

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Matt Every, J.T. Poston, Maverick McNealy 11:40 a.m. John Huh, Camron Davis, Cameron Tringale 11:50 a.m. Scott Stallings, Kevin Na, Kyoung-Hoon Lee Noon Michael Gligic, Talor Gooch, Zac Blair 12:10 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray 12:20 p.m. Brian Harman, Sebastián Muñoz, David Hearn 12:30 p.m. Brendan Steele, Bud Cauley, Adam Schenk 12:40 p.m. Max Homa, Harris English, Nick Watney 12:50 p.m. Paul Casey, Tony Finau, Hank Lebioda 1 p.m. Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Wes Roach 1:10 p.m. Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren 1:20 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Cappelen, Tim Wilkinson 1:30 p.m. Ryan Moore, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Putnam 1:40 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Andrew Landry, Rickie Fowler

10th tee – Stadium Course

Time Players 11:30 a.m. Brendon Hagy, Ted Potter, Jr., Sam Burns 11:40 a.m. Matthew NeSmith, Josh Teater, Fabián Gómez 11:50 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman Noon Anirban Lahiri, Daniel Berger, Doc Redman 12:10 p.m. Vincent Whaley, Ben Martin, Scott Piercy 12:20 p.m. Russell Knox, Henrik Norlander, Bronson Burgoon 12:30 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Rodgers 12:40 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Jhonattan Vegas, Chris Stutts (a) 12:50 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder, John Ciciora (a) 1 p.m. Brian Stuard, Mark Hubbard, Brett Hull (a) 1:10 p.m. Jason Dufner, Troy Merritt, Amy Schwartz (a) 1:20 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, D.J. Trahan, George Mattson (a) 1:30 p.m. Tyler McCumber, Yedidiah Soerjosoemarno (a)



TV, radio information

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Sunday

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.