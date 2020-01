How much money each golfer won at The American Express

Two years after dueling Jon Rahm down the stretch of the Stadium Course at PGA West and eventually falling in a four-hole playoff, Andrew Landry offered a different ending at this setting.

Landry overcame three bogeys in the middle of the back nine on Sunday to earn a two-shot victory over Abraham Ancer at the American Express. The victory is Landry’s second on the PGA Tour, but his first since the 2018 Valero Texas Open. Regardless, it’s a welcome one considering that Landry has missed seven cuts in eight starts so far this 2019-20 season.

