Now a winner in four different decades, Lee Westwood victorious in Abu Dhabi

The 46-year-old Englishman shot a final-round 67, finishing with a two-shot advantage at 19 under to take home $1,162,028.99. With the win, Westwood has now been victorious in four different decades.

Lee Westwood entered the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a one-shot lead and never looked back, cruising to his 25th European Tour title.

“I can’t believe I’m that old,” said Westwood. “It’s getting harder. It’s just nice to come out and keep proving that you’ve still got it.”

“I won my first tournament in 1996 in Sweden,” added Westwood. “I won that tournament in three different decades and now won here this week. The 20s could be the ones for me.”

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Victor Perez all finished T-2 at 17 under, followed by Louis Oosthuizen in fifth at 15 under.

In his first tournament back after an “excruciating” knee injury, World No. 1 Brooks Koepka finished T-34 after rounds of 66-75-70-69.