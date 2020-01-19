LPGA: No breach in the way Nasa Hataoka marked her ball at TOC

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As Nasa Hataoka finished up regulation play at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Twitter was aflutter about the way she marked her ball on the 11th hole.

A viewer had taped part of what transpired on the green at Tranquilo Golf Course and questioned whether or not the 21-year-old had replaced the ball on the wrong side of the coin.

The LPGA confirmed there was no breach, saying that the rules official watching the telecast saw no violation. In fact, the fan’s video cut off part of Hataoka’s routine, in which she moves the ball from in front of the coin to behind the coin and then back to in front of the coin.

Hataoka, a three-time winner on the LPGA who is currently No. 6 in the world, was never questioned about it as the official said no rule was broken. The Japanese player went into a playoff against Inbee Park and Gaby Lopez. Park was the first to bow out after making a bogey on the par-3 18th.

The playoff was suspended at 6:04 p.m. due to darkness. Hataoka and Lopez will return at 8 a.m. on Monday to resume play.