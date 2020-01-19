Winner's Bag: Andrew Landry, American Express

The golf equipment Andrew Landry used to win the PGA Tour’s 2020 American Express:
DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (9 degrees), with Aldila Tour Blue 65X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Ping G (17 degrees), Ping G410 (20.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 85X shafts
IRONS: Ping iBlade (4-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105X shafts
WEDGES: Ping Glide 3.0 (46 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105X; Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Ping Vault 2.0 ZB
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Lamkin Crossline Full Cord
Comments