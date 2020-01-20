Alexandra Armas named Ladies European Tour CEO

Acting CEO of the Ladies European Tour (LET) Alexandra Armas has been named permanent CEO, it was announced Monday.

The search for a new CEO began in September when former CEO Mark Lichtenhein stepped down from the position. Armas was named Acting CEO in October. From 2008-2012, Armas also served as LET Executive Director.

Armas will report to the LPGA-LET Joint Venture Board of Directors, chaired by LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. Armas becomes permanent CEO shortly after the newly-formed LPGA-LET joint venture earned the official support of the R&A and European Tour earlier this month and LET players voted in favor of the joint venture in November.

“I am incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to lead the Ladies European Tour at what is a real turning point for women’s golf and professional sport,” Armas said in a statement. “The vision for the LPGA-LET partnership is a completely new project and I believe strongly that we are heading in the right direction to take the LET to greater heights. I look forward to working on the evolution of the business to grow the opportunities for LET members.”

Armas, who played college golf and earned a master’s degree in Business during her time at Wake Forest, also has experience as a player on the LET. She played on the tour from 2001-2005.

Armas has used the past three months as Acting CEO to work alongside the board and build the 2020 LPGA-LET schedule which will be announced Friday.

“Every great team needs a great leader and we are lucky to have Alexandra, who has the experience, passion and relationships necessary to quickly rebuild the LET schedule and brand,” Whan said in a statement. “From working with Alexandra during her previous stint at the LET and since she re-joined the team in October, I am incredibly impressed with her ability to deal with our various stakeholders and partners with grace and skill.

“As Acting CEO of the new LET, she has already proven herself and our Board believes that she is the right person to manage our business long-term and drive strong growth in the years ahead as the permanent leader of this Joint Venture.”