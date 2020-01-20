Maria Fassi signs multi-year sponsorship deal with AT&T

It’s a significant day for Mexican golf. Shortly after Gaby Lopez locked up the first tournament of the LPGA season in seven extra holes, AT&T announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Maria Fassi.

The AT&T announcement is especially significant given that Fassi is the first LPGA athlete the company has signed. AT&T’s commitment to professional golf includes the sponsorship of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Masters, Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic and AT&T Athlete Jordan Spieth.

Fassi, of course, became an immediate fan favorite at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she finished runner-up to Jennifer Kupcho. Her potential star power was immediately recognized by many. PGA of America president Suzy Whaley played with Fassi in the pro-am at last year’s KPMG Women’s PGA and called her the LPGA’s next superstar.

Fassi will make her 2020 debut at this week’s Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio. She signed with TaylorMade late last year.

“Sports need role models like Maria whose incredible skills on the course and character beyond it continually elevate the game of golf for women and for all athletes,” said Lori Lee, Global Marketing Officer for AT&T Inc. and CEO AT&T Latin America in a release. “We’re committed to raising the visibility of women in sports and are thrilled to have Maria join our team.”

The AT&T logo will be placed on Fassi’s bag, sleeve, towel and phone case.

“I’m excited to be a part of the AT&T family and represent the brand for the first time as an AT&T Athlete this week at Gainbridge,” said Maria Fassi. “It’s great to be supported by a company that’s championed golf for decades, gives back to communities and supports up-and-coming athletes like me.”