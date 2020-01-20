How to watch Tiger Woods: Farmers Insurance Open TV, streaming information

All eyes are on the Farmers Insurance Open north of San Diego this week.

That’s where Tiger Woods will make his 2020 debut on the PGA Tour.

Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, is a course Woods knows well: He’s won there eight times, including the 2008 U.S. Open. From 1998-2008, Woods won seven times. He even had a stretch of five wins in four years, including that Open title.

Woods heads into this week on the doorstep of history. His next win will be his 83rd, which would set a record on the PGA Tour. His 82nd win came at the Zozo Championship in late October, which tied Sam Snead’s record total.

How to watch

Thursday

TV: 3 – 7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), 12 – 7 p.m. ET.

Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Friday

3 – 7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), 12 – 7 p.m. ET.

Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Saturday

1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6 p.m. ET (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET.

Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Sunday

1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET.

Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.