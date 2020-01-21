Meet the field for the 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur

The women’s amateur golf tournament unlike any other is back for a second year, and the field is starting to take shape.
Of the 72 players invited, 65 have confirmed they will compete in the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur April 1-4 in Augusta, Georgia.
“It is with great excitement that we have begun the process of assembling the field for the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.
“An invitation to this championship represents another impressive achievement for the top players in the women’s amateur game,” added Ridley. “We look forward to welcoming the field to Augusta in April and remain steadfast in our belief that this event – highlighted by these talented players – will impact and grow interest in the sport in a meaningful way.”
The event, held a week before the Masters, will feature 54 holes of stroke play with a cut to 30 players after 36 holes. The first two rounds will be played on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 3.
The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 4 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.
ANWA field
(As of January 21, 2020)
Hanna Alberto, Kingwood, Texas
Zoe Campos, West Hills, California
Abbey Carlson, Lake Mary, Florida
Hailee Cooper, Montgomery, Texas
Allisen Corpuz, Honolulu, Hawaii
Amanda Doherty, Atlanta, Georgia
Caterina Don, Turin, Italy
Isabella Fierro, Merida, Mexico
Karen Fredgaard, Asserbo, Denmark
Annabell Fuller, London, England
Mariel Galdiano, Pearl City, Hawaii
Megha Ganne, Holmdel, New Jersey
Sofia Garcia, Asuncion, Paraguay
Amelia Garvey, Christchurch, New Zealand
Allyson Geer-Park, Brighton, Michigan
Linn Grant, Helsingborg, Sweden
Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Kentucky
Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tennessee
Paris Hilinski, La Quinta, California
Emilee Hoffman, Sacramento, California
Isabella Holpfer, Olbendorf, Austria
Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei
Yu-Sang Hou, Chinese Taipei
Lily May Humphreys, Sudbury, England
Julia Johnson, St. Gabriel, Louisiana
Tsubasa Kajitani, Okayana, Japan
Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas
Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Florida
Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Grace Kim, New South Wales, Australia
Paula Kirner, Lorsch, Germany
Ingrid Lindblad, Halmstad, Sweden
Siyun Liu, Shanghai, China
Clarisse Louis, Brussels, Belgium
Candice Mahe, Gourin, France
Lucie Malchirand, Carnoux, France
Olivia Mehaffey, Banbridge, Northern Ireland
Alexa Melton, Covina, California
Emilia Migliaccio, Raleigh, North Carolina
Michaela Morard, Hunstville, Alabama
Benedetta Moresco, Caldogno, Italy
Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii
Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego, California
Alessia Nobilio, Milan, Italy
Tristyn Nowlin, Richmond, Kentucky
Emilie Paltinieri, Milan, Italy
Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Florida
Pimnipa Panthong, Nakhon Sawan, Thailand
Brooke Riley, Manteca, California
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Carqueiranne, France
Amanda Sambach, Davidson, North Carolina
Megan Schofill, Monticello, Florida
Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Maryland
Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Indiana
Ellie Slama, Salem, Oregon
Emma Spitz, Goellersdorf, Austria
Natalie Srinivasan, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Maja Stark, Abbekas, Sweden
Karoline Stormo, Tvedestrand, Norway
Kaleigh Telfer, Kyalami, South Africa
Emily Toy, Cornwall, England
Isobel Wardle, Alderley Edge, England
Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas
Chia Yen Wu, Chinese Taipei
Agustina Zeballos, Buenos Aires, Argentina
