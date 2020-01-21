Meet the field for the 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur

The women’s amateur golf tournament unlike any other is back for a second year, and the field is starting to take shape.

Of the 72 players invited, 65 have confirmed they will compete in the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur April 1-4 in Augusta, Georgia.

“It is with great excitement that we have begun the process of assembling the field for the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.

“An invitation to this championship represents another impressive achievement for the top players in the women’s amateur game,” added Ridley. “We look forward to welcoming the field to Augusta in April and remain steadfast in our belief that this event – highlighted by these talented players – will impact and grow interest in the sport in a meaningful way.”

The event, held a week before the Masters, will feature 54 holes of stroke play with a cut to 30 players after 36 holes. The first two rounds will be played on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 3.

The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 4 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.

ANWA field

(As of January 21, 2020)

Hanna Alberto, Kingwood, Texas

Zoe Campos, West Hills, California

Abbey Carlson, Lake Mary, Florida

Hailee Cooper, Montgomery, Texas

Allisen Corpuz, Honolulu, Hawaii

Amanda Doherty, Atlanta, Georgia

Caterina Don, Turin, Italy

Isabella Fierro, Merida, Mexico

Karen Fredgaard, Asserbo, Denmark

Annabell Fuller, London, England

Mariel Galdiano, Pearl City, Hawaii

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, New Jersey

Sofia Garcia, Asuncion, Paraguay

Amelia Garvey, Christchurch, New Zealand

Allyson Geer-Park, Brighton, Michigan

Linn Grant, Helsingborg, Sweden

Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tennessee

Paris Hilinski, La Quinta, California

Emilee Hoffman, Sacramento, California

Isabella Holpfer, Olbendorf, Austria

Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei

Yu-Sang Hou, Chinese Taipei

Lily May Humphreys, Sudbury, England

Julia Johnson, St. Gabriel, Louisiana

Tsubasa Kajitani, Okayana, Japan

Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas

Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Florida

Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Grace Kim, New South Wales, Australia

Paula Kirner, Lorsch, Germany

Ingrid Lindblad, Halmstad, Sweden

Siyun Liu, Shanghai, China

Clarisse Louis, Brussels, Belgium

Candice Mahe, Gourin, France

Lucie Malchirand, Carnoux, France

Olivia Mehaffey, Banbridge, Northern Ireland

Alexa Melton, Covina, California

Emilia Migliaccio, Raleigh, North Carolina

Michaela Morard, Hunstville, Alabama

Benedetta Moresco, Caldogno, Italy

Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii

Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego, California

Alessia Nobilio, Milan, Italy

Tristyn Nowlin, Richmond, Kentucky

Emilie Paltinieri, Milan, Italy

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Florida

Pimnipa Panthong, Nakhon Sawan, Thailand

Brooke Riley, Manteca, California

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Carqueiranne, France

Amanda Sambach, Davidson, North Carolina

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Florida

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Maryland

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Indiana

Ellie Slama, Salem, Oregon

Emma Spitz, Goellersdorf, Austria

Natalie Srinivasan, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Maja Stark, Abbekas, Sweden

Karoline Stormo, Tvedestrand, Norway

Kaleigh Telfer, Kyalami, South Africa

Emily Toy, Cornwall, England

Isobel Wardle, Alderley Edge, England

Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas

Chia Yen Wu, Chinese Taipei

Agustina Zeballos, Buenos Aires, Argentina