Golf Channel, travel insider Matt Ginella parting ways

After seven years at the Golf Channel and Golf Advisor, Matt Ginella and the network are parting ways.

Ginella joined Golf Channel, which celebrated its 25th birthday last week, in 2013 as a travel insider, and was often seen on Morning Drive recapping his trips to golf destinations around the world.

Ginella shared the news that he and the network “decided to part ways” on Twitter while thanking Golf Channel’s executive vice president of content & executive producer Molly Solomon and senior vice president and executive editor Geoff Russell for “affording me countless opportunities to tell stories.”

“Exciting stuff on the horizon for both me and them,” added Ginella. “You’ll continue to see some of my content on the Golf Channel as I explore other options, possibilities, partners and stories within the world of golf and beyond. Thank you for your support. See you on the first tee.”