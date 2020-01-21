Forward Press podcast: Ping President John K. Solheim

In episode 30 of Forward Press, Golfweek‘s David Dusek talks with the President of Ping Golf, John K. Solheim.

The two discuss growing up in the Solheim family, his current role at Ping and his take on the upcoming USGA/R&A distance reports.

Forward Press is a weeklyGolfweek podcast. In each episode, you’ll get insight and commentary on all that is golf from David Dusek, Beth Ann Nichols, Steve DiMeglio, Eamon Lynch and Adam Schupak, as well as special guests throughout the industry.

You can download and listen on all of your favorite platforms, including: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox, Radio Public.