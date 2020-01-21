Jack Nicklaus' top 10 courses as rated by Golfweek's Best

Jack Nicklaus has done a lot more than win championships in his 80 years.

His eponymous design firm has laid out more than 425 courses in 45 countries and 40 states. Many of those tracks have garnered great acclaim, earning spots on the various Golfweek’s Best lists for course rankings.

Following are the 10 highest-rated courses Nicklaus has built, with seven of these on the Golfweek’s Best Modern list for courses built in or after 1960, and three appearing on Golfweek’s Best list for courses in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Golfweek’s Best course ratings are determined by an extensive group of players who judge each course on 10 criteria then provide their total rating from one to 10. Those ratings are then averaged for a final rating, shown with each course listed.

10. Four Seasons Punta Mita (Pacifico)