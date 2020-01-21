Raters
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Jack Nicklaus' top 10 courses as rated by Golfweek's Best

DUBLIN, OHIO - MAY 30: A course scenic view of the 12th hole green during practice for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2017 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Muirfield Village (PGA Tour)

Jack Nicklaus' top 10 courses as rated by Golfweek's Best

Architecture

Jack Nicklaus' top 10 courses as rated by Golfweek's Best

By January 21, 2020 8:00 am

By: |

Jack Nicklaus has done a lot more than win championships in his 80 years.

His eponymous design firm has laid out more than 425 courses in 45 countries and 40 states. Many of those tracks have garnered great acclaim, earning spots on the various Golfweek’s Best lists for course rankings.

Jack Nicklaus and Jack Vickers during planning at Castle Pines in Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Castle Pines)

Following are the 10 highest-rated courses Nicklaus has built, with seven of these on the Golfweek’s Best Modern list for courses built in or after 1960, and three appearing on Golfweek’s Best list for courses in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Golfweek’s Best course ratings are determined by an extensive group of players who judge each course on 10 criteria then provide their total rating from one to 10. Those ratings are then averaged for a final rating, shown with each course listed.

Four Seasons Punta Mita’ Pacifico course (Photo courtesy of Four Seasons)

10. Four Seasons Punta Mita (Pacifico)

  • Golfweek’s Best average rating: 7.09
  • Where: Punta Mita, Mexico
  • Year built: 1999
  • Status: Resort course
  • Golfweek’s Best: No. 10 on the list for best courses in the Caribbean and Mexico

, , , , , Architecture, Courses, Courses, Golf, Golfweek's Best, Raters, Travel, Travel

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Raters
Home