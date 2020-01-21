Jaye Marie Green hopes to hoist first LPGA trophy at new hometown event

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Jaye Marie Green grew up about 15 minutes from Boca Rio Golf Club in a neighborhood called Hidden Lake. There were 15 to 20 kids on her childhood street, and at least 10 of them plan to come watch her compete in the inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Raton. She put 60 tickets at will call.

Green’s father, Donnie, has taught at nearby Broken Sound Golf Club for 25 years. He told people to reach out if they needed tickets.

“That was the wrong thing to do,” he said, smiling. “Too many people have my number.”

Jaye Marie now lives about 45 minutes away in Jupiter but will be staying at her parents’ house this week. The door frame of her bedroom closet is still lined with USGA medals. Her runner-up medal from the 2012 U.S. Women’s Amateur, when Green fell in the final match to Lydia Ko, is among them.

“I would love to win in my hometown,” she said. “That’s my No. 1 goal.”

Green, who has yet to win on the LPGA, plays out of Trump Jupiter when not on the road. She came out to Boca Rio a couple of weeks ago but prior to that hadn’t seen the course in four years. It came back to her instantly.

“It’s always windy like this in south Florida,” said Green. “I think that’s going to be the main thing. This course is really protected by trees, so when you’re standing on the tee box you can’t feel the wind. And it swirls a lot. So it’s really committing to your shots and where the wind is going.”

The forecast for Wednesday’s pro-am round calls for gusts of 30 to 35 mph and feel-like temperatures near freezing.

It’s expected to get warmer as the week goes on.

The 1953 Boca Raton Weather Vane, won Beverly Hanson, marked the first LPGA’s stop in this city. There was another run at Stonebridge Golf and Country Club from 1986 to ’89.

Morgan Pressel and her sister Madison are two more local players who create plenty of buzz this week. Morgan grew up at St. Andrews Country Club and still lives there now with husband Andy Bush. Madison, a Symetra Tour player, is competing on a sponsor exemption.

Green, who went to middle school and high school down the road at Spanish River Christian, hit several shots from a greenside bunker on the 18th with her father nearby. She figures there will be a back-right hole location at some point this week and assumes she’ll take an aggressive line.

“I like to picture myself holding the trophy and what that would feel like,” said Green. “But when I’m playing, I do not let myself think that because then you’re not in the moment. You’re thinking way too far ahead. That’s a lesson I learned at the U.S. Open.”

Green contended over the weekend in the U.S. Women’s Open at Club of Charleston and tied for fifth.

Older brother, Matt, frequently tells her to soak up those moments and not rush to the finish. Matt typically caddies for Green but is starting his season a little bit later.

“He’s not fired,” said Green, who has already fielded the question quite a few times.

There will be times this week when Green will have to put on blinders to keep focused. But mostly, it’s going to be a blast to look out and see so many who have watched her grow up.

There’s no place like home.