Tiger Woods highlighting Class of 2021? World Golf Hall of Fame changes selection process

Sooner rather than later, Tiger Woods will have the title of World Golf Hall of Famer.

While nothing is official yet, the 15-time major champion will now have a shot at the Class of 2021 after changes were made to the World Golf Hall of Fame’s eligibility and introduction process.

With the goal of ensuring golf’s greats are actively recognized and celebrated, the World Golf Foundation Board of Directors voted to lower the age of eligibility from 50 to 45 years of age, or three years retired from the game. The news was announced on Tuesday, along with the elimination of the Veterans category and replacing “Lifetime Achievement” recognition with “Contributor.”

Woods will turn 45 on December 30, 2020, just in time for next year’s induction.

“Recognizing the game’s greatest players and contributors is an important endeavor and one our sport takes very seriously,” said World Golf Foundation Board Chairman and PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan via press release. “We are committed to regularly evaluating the selection process to ensure we approach it with both historical context and the future in mind. I believe these changes benefit the Hall of Fame Members, fans across the world and the institution.”

The Nominating and Selection Committees have expanded to now include 18 media members, while Hall of Famers Beth Daniel, Nick Price and Curtis Strange join Annika Sorenstam as Co-Chairs on the Selection Committee.

“Being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame was one of the defining moments of my career, and I am honored to serve on the Selection Committee,” said Sorenstam. “These changes are positive for the Hall of Fame, and I am pleased that future members can enjoy the recognition and celebration of their achievements beginning at age 45.”

The World Golf Hall of Fame, based in St. Augustine, Florida, currently recognizes 160 members.