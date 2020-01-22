Drive, Chip and Putt: Registration open for 2020-21 season open

Registration for the 2020-21 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying opened on Wednesday.

Three qualifying stages in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, organized by the USGA, the Masters Tournament and the PGA of America, lead up to the National Finals, contested on the Sunday between the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

Eighty junior golfers (40 girls and 40 boys) ages 7-15 who navigate local qualifying, subregionals and regionals will get the chance to compete in the National Finals.

“It’s exciting to see Drive, Chip and Putt continue to grow the game and inspire juniors everywhere to love and play it,” said Mark Newell, USGA president. “As a founding partner of the program, we’re able to witness, firsthand, the level of passion that junior golfers have and to know that the future of the game is in good hands.”

“Drive, Chip and Putt is a unique and exciting opportunity for participants of all skill levels to get started in the game,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “Our partnership with the USGA and PGA of America is rooted in the shared mission of engaging golf’s next generation, and each year, we are encouraged by the smiles we see as boys and girls have fun playing a game we hope they enjoy for the rest of their lives.”

“The PGA of America is proud of the great tradition that Drive, Chip and Putt has become through our longstanding partnership with both the USGA and the Masters Tournament,” said PGA President Suzy Whaley, PGA. “Each year, Drive, Chip and Putt serves as a special opportunity for girls and boys to showcase their golf skills and their passion for the game in a fun and welcoming environment. We’re excited that PGA Professionals will help inspire the next generation to pursue a lifetime of enjoyment through the game of golf, as we host qualifying events across each of our 41 PGA Sections nationwide.”

Schedule

Local qualifying (May/June/July/August)

There are 317 host sites throughout all 50 states. Three juniors from each age and gender category from each venue will advance.

Subregionals (July/August)

There 61 subregional host sites. Two juniors from each age and gender category from each venue will advance.

Regionals (September/October)

There will be ten host sites in ten regions. One junior from each age and gender category from every venue will advance. Here are the regional locations:

Sept. 12 – Medinah Country Club

Sept. 19 – The Bear’s Club

Sept. 19 – Oakmont Country Club

Sept. 20 – TPC Scottsdale

Sept. 20 – Colorado Golf Club

Sept. 20 – Pebble Beach Golf Links

Sept. 27 – TPC River Highlands

Oct. 10 – Oakland Hills Country Club

Oct. 10 – Alotian Club

TBA – Quail Hollow Club

National Finals (April 4, 2021)

There will be 80 finalists who will make it to Augusta National Golf Club.

The finals for the current seventh season of Drive, Chip and Putt will be April 5 with live coverage on Golf Channel.

Go to DriveChipandPutt.com for more information.