GWAA honors Mike Whan with Richardson Award; Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott also recognized

Mike Whan has sparked a significant turnaround for the LPGA since taking over as commissioner 10 years ago and is being honored by the Golf Writers Association of America with the 2020 William D. Richardson Award for outstanding contributions to golf.

In addition to Whan, the GWAA has also named Patrick Cantlay winner of the 2020 Ben Hogan Award, given to a player who has overcome a physical handicap or serious injury to remain active in golf, while Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champ, will receive the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award, given to a player for his or her working relationship with the media.

The numbers behind Whan’s work are staggering. In his tenure, the LPGA has experienced more than a 50 percent increase in tournaments, more than an 80 percent increase in purses and a 100 percent increase in television coverage. It’s fitting, perhaps, that he was announced as the Richardson Award winner this week, as the Gainbridge LPGA, a new stop on the tour’s competition calendar, is played in Boca Raton, Florida.

“I want to express a heartfelt thank you to the Golf Writers Association of America for honoring me with the William D. Richardson Award,” said Whan. “It’s very humbling to be included in a list of past honorees that includes names like Bob Hope, Bob Jones, Arnold Palmer, and LPGA Founders like Babe Zaharias, Patty Berg and Louise Suggs.

“The LPGA is the ultimate TEAM effort, so I hope all the players, teachers, and staff understand this award is really recognizing ALL of us!! I’m honored to be a small part of this incredible LPGA family, and I’m proud of all that we are doing to leave the game even better for the next generation of golfers.”

Cantlay spent more than a year as the No. 1 ranked amateur as he made his way to a pro career that stalled for more than three years because of a stress fracture in his back. He reached the 2017 TOUR Championship without full status on the PGA TOUR and won the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children event. In 2019, Cantlay won The Memorial and is currently No. 7 in the world.

“It’s an honor to be associated with Mr. Hogan and join a long list of honorees who have greatly contributed to the game,” said Cantlay.” While the injury process was certainly difficult, I’ve learned a lot about myself and what I am capable of in the process. I’m excited to be in the top 10 in the world and look forward to a long career ahead.”

As for Scott, he becomes the second consecutive Australian to win the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award. Geoff Ogilvy won it in 2019.

“I want to thank the Golf Writers Association for honoring me with this award,’’ Scott said. “As athletes and writers, we do different jobs, but we all love the game of golf and it’s values.

All three players will be honored along with 2019 GWAA Players of the Year Brooks Koepka, Jin Young Ko and Scott McCarron at the 48th ISPS HANDA GWAA Annual Awards Dinner on April 8 in Augusta, Georgia.