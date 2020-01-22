Jared Wolfe wins Korn Ferry Tour's Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

Jared Wolfe won for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour on Wednesday, sealing the deal with birdies on holes 15, 16 and 18 in Wednesday’s final round of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.

Wolfe shot a final-round 69 and won by four shots over Brandon Harkins. Billy Kennerly, Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy finished T-3, five shots back of Wolfe. Kennerly had the round of the day, a 5-under 67.

Wolfe and Kennerly were the only two golfers to break 70 in the final round.

Wolfe has tasted professional victory before. He has three PGA Tour Latinoamérica victories, one each season from 2017-19.

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Leaderboard

The 11-year pro also won the 2015 Indian River Open on the Florida Professional Golf Tour.

But Wednesday’s win is the biggest one yet for the 31-year-old former Murray State Racer.

Have faith in what you do. 🏆 11th-year pro @JaredWolfePro is a #KornFerryTour winner for the first time. He finishes four clear of the field @BahamasKFTour and moves atop The 25!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/5rm4OEIKlt — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 22, 2020

Tommy Gainey, who won the KFT season opener a week ago, missed the cut after shooting a pair of 74s.

After consecutive events in the Bahamas to open the 2020 season, the Korn Ferry Tour heads to the Panama Championship, Jan. 30-Feb. 2.