Phil Mickelson adds new performance chino Mizzen+Main pants

ORLANDO — Mizzen + Main made quite a splash in the golf world last year. First, it signed Phil Mickelson to an endorsement deal and the two-time Masters champion showed up to a practice round at Augusta National wearing one of its performance fabric long-sleeve shirts. Then it launched its first commercial with Mickelson, showing off his dance moves that – who knew? – went viral.

Now, the question is can they capitalize on the energy and awareness Mickelson created. In less than a year, Mizzen + Main increased from 250 green-grass shops to more than 450. That’s a significant upgrade to go along with the company’s resort and retail footprint, which includes Nordstrom and men’s specialty retailers. More than anything, Mickelson legitimized the brand among golfers.

“All of a sudden, members are going into their pro shop asking to wear the shirt that Phil’s wearing,” said Tom Yamaoka, Mizzen + Main’s sales director.

The shirts are designed for the active lifestyle and are cut with extra room through the chest and body with a performance-fabric that can be worn to the office and the golf course. One of the early advertisements asks customers to “touch it. Seriously.”

“Have you felt it?” Yamaoka said. “You have to experience the magic.”

At the PGA Merchandise Show, Mizzen + Main is introducing its first line of performance chinos and dress pants designed for golfers in both trim and athletic fit. Mickelson wore them for the first time at The American Express last week.

When can we expect the next Mickelson commercial?

“To be determined,” Yamaoka said. “We’ll try to get something in the works. We’ve got to choreograph some new dance moves first.”