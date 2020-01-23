Buying golf real estate: Four trends in what consumers want in their prospective clubs

Contrary to what you might expect, purchasing a second home for most golfers is not a decision based on the prestige of a club, the signature hole or the architect who designed the course.

Jason Becker, CEO of Golf Life Navigators, says many consumers might be surprised by how much buyers’ motivation has changed in just the last three years. Becker has collected and analyzed data on 21,000 potential buyers interested in working with his company to find the perfect fit for joining a club and navigating the golf real estate market.

As part of the match process, consumers answer a series of online questions called the ProGuide about their motivation and preferences in areas of golf, real estate and lifestyle.

In identifying the perfect match for a perspective buyer and a club, it’s not all about the golf, Becker says.

Club culture, social calendar gain importance

“Even the die-hard golf community, when they search for the perfect club to join, golf is not the No. 1 driving force,” Becker said. “We’re seeing that in our data, it’s more about the friendly culture, the socialization opportunities at the club. It’s more about the desire to have a place as a snowbird or a place to retire.

“And quite frankly it’s about the investment in terms of the amenities and real estate because so many people plan on combining that search for club and home.”

Many second-home buyers are starting to move south out of tax-rich states and to relocate permanently, Becker notes. He says 65 percent of customers using the Golf Life Navigators platform say they plan to relocate permanently.

In terms of social opportunities, Becker sees more clubs offering amenities such as clubs for wine enthusiasts or theater fans.

Practice facilities matter most

A club’s driving range matters more than some other factors such as instruction, the golf shop, tee time structure or reciprocation with other courses.

According to Golf Life Navigators, 87 percent of those surveyed in 2019 said a club’s practice facility was one of their “desires for ideal golf amenities and operations.” That compared to 29 percent who sought couples events or 28 percent who wanted men’s invitationals as one of their requests.

Becker says if clubs are spending substantially on capital improvement plans ($10 million to $20 million) to keep up with what the future buyer wants, “If they’re not investing that in their practice facility, they’re missing the boat completely.”

He says a club could have the nicest membership and the coolest chef for potential clients, “but if it’s a range that’s beat up and doesn’t have the chipping and pitching abilities, they’re not going to join there. They’ll go down the road and join a club that has one.”

Fine dining in casual setting

It should come as no surprise the burger and fries and chicken tenders days are over, as Becker describes it. He says trends in the area of clubs’ food and beverage have shifted toward healthy options, with consumers looking for juice and smoothie bars as part of a club’s dining options. But he’s also noticed more clients interested in having a sports bar atmosphere at their prospective clubs, a place where they can go and watch games.

Becker says he recently worked with a client in the Boca Raton, Florida, area whose top priority was finding a club that was kid friendly in its dining areas.

“For a lot of clubs, no they don’t want that or they don’t allow it,” Becker said of kids being welcome in the restaurant. “But the smart clubs are preparing for the future – they’re saying yes absolutely, they’re separating their casual atmosphere with formal dining maybe in another part of the restaurant.”

The overall majority of Becker’s clients seek a casual atmosphere that should not be confused with casual dining. “You can have a five-star chef with a great menu but a casual atmosphere,” he said.

The half-back phenomenon

In trends on where people are looking to relocate, Becker describes what he calls the half-back phenomenon.

“Folks who have moved to Florida or Arizona 10 or 15 years ago and they’re just kind of over it, they’re looking to go halfway back home,” he said. “We see a lot of people that go the Carolinas, into Asheville or South Carolina. They just miss the season, they miss terrain, undulation.

“We have a segment going not all the way home but at least half-way back home.”

He says the overwhelming majority are looking at Scottsdale, Phoenix, and southeast and southwest Florida.