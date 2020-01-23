DON'T PUB -- Farmers Insurance Open: Round 2 tee times, how to watch

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing moves from the Coachella Desert to the San Diego coast for the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

The North Course and South Course at famed Torrey Pines play host to a loaded field of 156 players with Tiger Woods making his 2020 debut alongside Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines (seven Farmers wins, 2008 U.S. Open), highlights the week’s featured groups with Rahm and Collin Morikawa.

Woods and his group go off the first tee at 1:40 p.m. on the South course.

Other featured groups: McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker; Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele; Jason Day, Justin Rose and Spieth.

The South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course will play 7,765 yards, while the North Course will play 7,258 yards @FarmersInsOpen pic.twitter.com/rjuBTPs2F5 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 22, 2020

Tee times

Hole 1 – South Course

Tee Time Players 12 p.m. Peter Malnati, Michael Thompson, Sam Ryder 12:10 p.m. Bill Haas, Bud Cauley, Carlos Ortiz 12:20 p.m. Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker 12:30 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover 12:40 p.m. Robby Shelton, Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson 12:50 p.m. Doug Ghim, Vince Covello, Brandon Wu 1 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Tringale, Doc Redman 1:10 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen 1:20 p.m. Josh Teater, Jamie Lovemark, Tim Wilkinson 1:30 p.m. Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker 1:40 p.m. Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm 1:50 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Kramer Hickok, Harry Higgs 2 p.m. Michael Gligic, Nelson Ledesma, KK Limbhasut

Hole 10 – South Course

Tee Time Players 12 p.m. Hunter Mahan, Nick Watney, Talor Gooch 12:10 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im, Denny McCarthy 12:20 p.m. Sung Kang, Brendan Steele, Kevin Stadler 12:30 p.m. Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira, Grayson Murray 12:40 p.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gellerman, Alex Beach 12:50 p.m. Ben Martin, Vincent Whaley, Michael Block 1 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Mackenzie Hughes, Wyndham Clark 1:10 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Seung-Yul Noh, John Huh 1:20 p.m. Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1:30 p.m. Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, Stewart Cink 1:40 p.m. Xinjun Zhang, Joseph Bramlett, Jacob Bergeron 1:50 p.m. Wes Roach, Tyler McCumber, Justin Suh 2 p.m. Chase Sieffert, Matthew NeSmith, Eddie Olson

Hole 1 – North Course

Tee Time Players 12 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Cameron Percy, Trey Mullinax 12:10 p.m. John Senden, Beau Hossler, Bronson Burgoon 12:20 p.m. Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, K.J. Choi 12:30 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook, Steve Stricker 12:40 p.m. D.J. Trahan, Patrick Rodgers, Harold Varner III 12:50 p.m. Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson, Harry Hall 1 p.m. Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski, Sepp Straka 1:10 p.m. Chris Stroud, Harris English, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 1:20 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer 1:30 p.m. Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Ryan Palmer 1:40 p.m. Matt Jones, Luke List, Sam Burns 1:50 p.m. Zack Sucher, Cameron Davis, Scott Harrington 2 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Kristoffer Ventura, Patrick Martin

Hole 10 – North Course

Tee Time Players 12 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Rory Sabbatini, Roger Sloan 12:10 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Martin Laird, Scott Brown 12:20 p.m. Justin Rose, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth 12:30 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele 12:40 p.m. Anirban Lahiri, Zac Blair, Lucas Bjerregaard 12:50 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Scottie Scheffler, Will Gordon 1 p.m. Fabian Gomez, Danny Lee, Robert Streb 1:10 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings, Brandon Hagy 1:20 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Ted Potter Jr., Tony Finau 1:30 p.m. Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner 1:40 p.m. C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox 1:50 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Sebastian Cappelen, Chris Baker 2 p.m. Bo Hoag, Ben Taylor, Isaiah Salinda

How to watch

Friday

TV: 3 – 7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), 12 – 7 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 12 – 1 p.m. ET.

Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Saturday

TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6 p.m. ET (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Sunday

TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET

Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.