DON'T PUB -- Farmers Insurance Open: Round 2 tee times, how to watch

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing moves from the Coachella Desert to the San Diego coast for the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.
The North Course and South Course at famed Torrey Pines play host to a loaded field of 156 players with Tiger Woods making his 2020 debut alongside Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.
Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines (seven Farmers wins, 2008 U.S. Open), highlights the week’s featured groups with Rahm and Collin Morikawa.
Woods and his group go off the first tee at 1:40 p.m. on the South course.
Other featured groups: McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker; Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele; Jason Day, Justin Rose and Spieth.
Tee times
Hole 1 – South Course
|Tee Time
|Players
|12 p.m.
|Peter Malnati, Michael Thompson, Sam Ryder
|12:10 p.m.
|Bill Haas, Bud Cauley, Carlos Ortiz
|12:20 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker
|12:30 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover
|12:40 p.m.
|Robby Shelton, Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson
|12:50 p.m.
|Doug Ghim, Vince Covello, Brandon Wu
|1 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Tringale, Doc Redman
|1:10 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen
|1:20 p.m.
|Josh Teater, Jamie Lovemark, Tim Wilkinson
|1:30 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker
|1:40 p.m.
|Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm
|1:50 p.m.
|Hank Lebioda, Kramer Hickok, Harry Higgs
|2 p.m.
|Michael Gligic, Nelson Ledesma, KK Limbhasut
Hole 10 – South Course
|Tee Time
|Players
|12 p.m.
|Hunter Mahan, Nick Watney, Talor Gooch
|12:10 p.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im, Denny McCarthy
|12:20 p.m.
|Sung Kang, Brendan Steele, Kevin Stadler
|12:30 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira, Grayson Murray
|12:40 p.m.
|Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gellerman, Alex Beach
|12:50 p.m.
|Ben Martin, Vincent Whaley, Michael Block
|1 p.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Mackenzie Hughes, Wyndham Clark
|1:10 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Seung-Yul Noh, John Huh
|1:20 p.m.
|Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
|1:30 p.m.
|Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, Stewart Cink
|1:40 p.m.
|Xinjun Zhang, Joseph Bramlett, Jacob Bergeron
|1:50 p.m.
|Wes Roach, Tyler McCumber, Justin Suh
|2 p.m.
|Chase Sieffert, Matthew NeSmith, Eddie Olson
Hole 1 – North Course
|Tee Time
|Players
|12 p.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Cameron Percy, Trey Mullinax
|12:10 p.m.
|John Senden, Beau Hossler, Bronson Burgoon
|12:20 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, K.J. Choi
|12:30 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook, Steve Stricker
|12:40 p.m.
|D.J. Trahan, Patrick Rodgers, Harold Varner III
|12:50 p.m.
|Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson, Harry Hall
|1 p.m.
|Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski, Sepp Straka
|1:10 p.m.
|Chris Stroud, Harris English, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|1:20 p.m.
|Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer
|1:30 p.m.
|Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Ryan Palmer
|1:40 p.m.
|Matt Jones, Luke List, Sam Burns
|1:50 p.m.
|Zack Sucher, Cameron Davis, Scott Harrington
|2 p.m.
|Henrik Norlander, Kristoffer Ventura, Patrick Martin
Hole 10 – North Course
|Tee Time
|Players
|12 p.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, Rory Sabbatini, Roger Sloan
|12:10 p.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Martin Laird, Scott Brown
|12:20 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
|12:30 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
|12:40 p.m.
|Anirban Lahiri, Zac Blair, Lucas Bjerregaard
|12:50 p.m.
|Peter Uihlein, Scottie Scheffler, Will Gordon
|1 p.m.
|Fabian Gomez, Danny Lee, Robert Streb
|1:10 p.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings, Brandon Hagy
|1:20 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Ted Potter Jr., Tony Finau
|1:30 p.m.
|Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner
|1:40 p.m.
|C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox
|1:50 p.m.
|Maverick McNealy, Sebastian Cappelen, Chris Baker
|2 p.m.
|Bo Hoag, Ben Taylor, Isaiah Salinda
How to watch
Friday
TV: 3 – 7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), 12 – 7 p.m. ET.
PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 12 – 1 p.m. ET.
Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.
Saturday
TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET.
PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET
Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.
Sunday
TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET.
PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET
Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.
