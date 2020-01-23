Farmers Insurance Open: Updates, scores, TV info

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing moves from the Coachella Desert to the San Diego coast for the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

The North Course and South Course at famed Torrey Pines play host to a loaded field of 156 players with Tiger Woods making his 2020 debut alongside Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines (seven Farmers wins, 2008 U.S. Open), highlights the week’s featured groups with Rahm and Collin Morikawa. They will tee off on the 10th hole on the North course on Thursday at 12:40 p.m. for the first round. On Friday, they will tee off at 1:40 p.m. on the 1st tee on the South.

Other featured groups: McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker; Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele; Jason Day, defending champ Justin Rose and Spieth.

Updates

How to watch, listen

Thursday

TV: 3 – 7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), 12 – 7 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 12 – 1 p.m. ET.

Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Friday

TV: 3 – 7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), 12 – 7 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 12 – 1 p.m. ET.

Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Saturday

TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6 p.m. ET (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Sunday

TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET

Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.