Rookies rule in soggy first round at Gainbridge LPGA

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The rookies have arrived on the LPGA, and they’re not scared. At least they don’t play like it anyway.

At Day 1 of the inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, a pair of rookies hold the clubhouse lead. Play was suspended at 4:50 p.m. ET due to heavy rain. Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit and Japan’s Yui Kawamoto both carded 4-under 68s in their rookie debuts. Georgia grad Jillian Hollis added a 70.

Sei Young Kim, who has 10 LPGA titles to her credit, also carded a 68. Jessica Korda is 5 under on the day and was on her last hole, No. 9, when play stopped.

Tavatanakit, 20, dominated the Symetra Tour after turning pro following the spring season at UCLA. She also carded an 11-under 61 last summer at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, where she tied for 15th. Her winning on the LPGA is a matter of when, not if. The three-month break actually proved kind of stressful for Tavatanakit, who filled up her time reading mental books.

“Like everyone takes it pretty seriously out here,” she said. “I was kind of intimidated by the idea of the LPGA tour and just being out here, kind of scares me. It’s a big thing. This is my job, and like I have to do this for a living and what if I don’t like it? It’s just a lot of doubts and thoughts in my head. After I just kind of cut that out and focused on what I have to do, and it’s been working pretty well.”

Kawamoto briefly went to the same high school as Nasa Hataoka back home in Japan. Both are 21 years old. Kawamoto tied for ninth at LPGA Q-Series to earn her card and has been as high as No. 50 in the Rolex Rankings. She has two career JLPGA titles and recorded 10 additional top 10s last season.

“I have huge respect for (Nasa) and very happy to be able to compete with her,” said Kawamoto through an interpreter, “but I feel like I still have a gap between her.”

Kawamoto’s first name means “tie” in Japan, and she’s been wearing ribbons in her hair since middle school. The combination helped land her a sponsor, Kosé, for her hair ribbon. Kosé is a beauty product brand in Japan.

The 2020 Olympics in Japan is the ultimate goal for Kawamoto. She’s currently No. 60 in the world. The top 15 players automatically qualify, with a maximum of four players from one country. Hataoka, No. 5, leads the way for Japan. Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 AIG Women’s British Open champion, ranks 11th.

“Obviously that’s a big goal for me,” said Kawamoto, “but it’s going to be a very tough competition.”