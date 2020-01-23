San Diego police officer caddies for Tiger Woods at Farmers Insurance Open

“I can do this, Tiger. I work out like you!” exclaimed San Diego police officer Deborah Ganley, who got the thrill of a lifetime on Wednesday as she caddied for Tiger Woods.

Ganley was the recipient of the inaugural Farmers Insurance Open Hometown Hero Award and her reward was spending time with Woods at Torrey Pines, where she’s worked several tournaments in the past.

She was full of laughs as she hoisted Woods’ bag on her shoulder and headed out after he smashed a tee shot during the Wednesday pro-am.

Ganley, 57, joined other first responders for a caddie experience on the 18th hole.

It didn’t take long for her to express her confidence that Woods would once again return to winning golf tournaments.

MORE: How to bet Tiger at Torrey | Tee times, TV info

“I never had a doubt,” she said as she headed up the fairway with him. “I never had a doubt you’d win a championship. Never a doubt. Your intensity has impressed me so much.”

Woods is back at Torrey Pines, where he’s won eight times, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

He’s won three of his last 16 starts worldwide and he is making his 2020 PGA Tour debut. His next win will be a record 83rd PGA Tour title.

But Wednesday was Ganley’s day to have a brush with greatness.

When Woods was ready to hit his second shot, he reached into the bag for a club and Ganley reacted: “You’re the boss.”

As they made their way to the green, Ganley reminisced about that 2008 U.S. Open. Woods faced Rocco Mediate in an epic showdown that went to a playoff, but that was only after Woods made a clutch putt on 18.

Ganley was working that tournament and told Woods, “When you made that putt and I thought the entire suite was going to come down!”

Woods expressed his gratitude for first responders after the round and said, “We should honor them every week.”

Woods opens his 2020 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday at 12:40 p.m. on the 10th hole on the North course.