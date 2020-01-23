Tiger Woods looks calm, steady in 2020 debut at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods didn’t exactly race out of the gate in his year-opening round at Torrey Pines’ North Course on the first day of the Farmers Insurance Open. Then again, a steady start (no fireworks, no disasters) is pretty standard for Woods the elder statesman.

Woods got warmed up as the day went on in San Diego, minimizing his misses and logging five birdies on the day. He offset those with two bogeys for an opening 3-under 69. It’s the eighth time he’s broken 70 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods walked off the course three off the lead with several players still finishing their rounds.

Woods, who started the day on No. 10, had two bogeys and two birdies on his first nine. The final bogey, at the par-4 18th, came as a result of a drive tugged left and a lackluster pitch shot that rolled backwards to the front of the tiered green. It was a rare tug off the tee, considering that when Woods missed fairways and greens on Thursday, he most often missed them on the right.

The highlight of the front side – after a bounce-back birdie at No. 1 – was easily Woods’ eagle opportunity at the short par-5 fifth. His 5-iron approach curled right around toward the hole, leaving roughly 20 feet for eagle. Woods left that putt low the whole way and walked off with another birdie.

He saved par at the par-3 eighth and despite missing the fairway left at No. 9, logged one final birdie to get under 70.

“It was nice to keep the round going a little bit and overall, I’m pleased to shoot something in the 60s today,” Woods told Golf Channel when asked about the end to his round. “The golf course was definitely gettable today.”

It looked good the entire way.@TigerWoods' first birdie of the year.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Lj3PDJ1iaO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 23, 2020

At times, Woods’ approach shots were inspired and his play off the tee (but for a few missed fairways around the turn) was strong. He generally looked to have a good handle on his body and his game even if he wasn’t quite as sharp as he needed to be.

A few times, Woods even drove it past competitor Jon Rahm, with whom he was paired. The 25-year-old Rahm is notoriously long.

“I felt like I drove it a little bit better today,” Woods told Golf Channel before joking about his length. “I can’t keep up with Rahmbo, are you kidding me? If he decides to let one go, I just don’t have that gear anymore.”

It’s clear to see why Woods chose Torrey Pines to kick off what could be a momentous year as he chases, among other things, a record 83rd win on the PGA Tour. He has won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times here, as well as the 2008 U.S. Open (which he famously won on a broken leg).

Rahm, by the way, had 68 while level-headed rookie Collin Morikawa, the third man in the group, opened with a birdie and cruised to a 70.

Interestingly, Morikawa, 22 and a fresh Cal graduate, became the first player Woods has played with who was not yet born when Woods turned professional in 1996.