Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Thursday round at the Farmers Insurance Open

We’re nearly a month into the new year, but without Tiger Woods teeing it up in the first three events of 2020, it hardly seems official. That changes this week as Woods makes his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Woods has much to play for as the new year begins. A stout list includes a Masters title defense, a spot in the Summer Olympics and a Ryder Cup team. There are more major championships to hunt, of course, and a new record on the table: PGA Tour title No. 83. That would be a PGA Tour record.

It’s clear to see why Woods chose Torrey Pines to kick off what could be a momentous year. He has won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times here, as well as the 2008 U.S. Open (which he famously won on a broken leg).

Woods is No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking entering the week, and paired alongside Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, two young stars. The three men go off No. 10 tee on Torrey’s North Course at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Other featured groups in the first round include Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Brandt Snedeker; Ricky Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele; and Jason Day, defending champ Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth.

Stay tuned for updates on Woods’ first round of the year.