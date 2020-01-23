Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Thursday round at the Farmers Insurance Open

We’re nearly a month into the new year, but without Tiger Woods teeing it up in the first three events of 2020, it hardly seems official. That changes this week as Woods makes his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Woods has much to play for as the new year begins. A stout list includes a Masters title defense, a spot in the Summer Olympics and a Ryder Cup team. There are more major championships to hunt, of course, and a new record on the table: PGA Tour title No. 83. That would be a PGA Tour record.

It’s clear to see why Woods chose Torrey Pines to kick off what could be a momentous year. He has won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times here, as well as the 2008 U.S. Open (which he famously won on a broken leg).

Woods is No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking entering the week, and paired alongside Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, two young stars. The three men go off No. 10 tee on Torrey’s North Course at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Other featured groups in the first round include Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Brandt Snedeker; Ricky Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele; and Jason Day, defending champ Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth.

Follow along below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ opening round.

Hole 18 – Par 4

Tiger misses the fairway at No. 18 – to the left this time – but hey, as we just saw, that doesn’t mean he can’t scramble together something magical. (This lie may be a bit deep, though.) Tiger muscled it out of the thick stuff, once again maximizing a questionable leave.

Hole 17 – Par 5

Well that ball flight looked familiar. Another bellow of “Fore, right!” as Tiger’s tee shot sails into the right rough. It took a baby bounce upon landing, perhaps setting up a more forgiving lie? Nifty little knock-out fairway wood there. Textbook self-discipline. A run-out pitch leaves Tiger a chance at birdie. Gets. It. Done.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 8

Hole 16 – Par 4

Tiger put a seemingly smooth swing on it but his drive still sailed right, prompting a wave of ducking fans outside the gallery rope. Not an easy driving hole here, so better safe than wet. And not a bad look at the green from there, as it turns out. Safely aboard, and it’s in birdie territory. Going to need a little more speed than that, though in fairness, that’s a touchy putt. Regardless, chalk up another par for Tiger.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 7

Hole 15 – Par 3

This one’s downhill but just over 200 yards. Tiger lodges one on the top shelf, left side of the green. Another birdie putt, but it’s going to be a long one. To his credit, a bold stroke by Tiger but it ran a few feet past (he should have been able to see the line at least). The par putt was equally bold and he walks away with par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 6

Hole 14 – Par 4

Tiger’s post-birdie driver rip finds the center of the fairway. Time to get serious. A punched iron lands heavily at the back end of the green, but dead center. Another birdie putt coming, and we can’t be upset with that run at the hole. The speed was perfect, but the line only a tad low. Still, it gave a Torrey crowd something to get excited about. Onward with par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 5

Hole 13 – Par 4

Smooth swing and Tiger finds another fairway. He doesn’t seem far off, but we’re going to need to see him take it up a notch from this pace. His approach moves a bit left to right (can you say pure?) and he’s aboard the green. Uphill birdie attempt curves left and dies into the hole. That’s the spirit!

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 4

Hole 12 – Par 3

Well, Tiger is aboard the green (alas, on the back tier) but not exactly staring down birdie. He didn’t give it enough speed to reach the hole but did set up a tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 3

Hole 11 – Par 4

Tiger misses the fairway at this 339-yard hole, but only barely. He’s just off the right mow line, in the second cut. But ouch, mistake there. Tiger went right under it with his wedge and left it in a bunker. His third shot is on the green, but not close. The par attempt wasn’t particularly close either, and Tiger has to settle for bogey here.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2.

Hole 10 – Par 5

It’s official, Tiger has started the new decade with a pure tee shot at Torrey. One for one in fairways hit for the year. Note that Tiger outdrove both young studs in his group and was the last to hit his second shot. Unfortunately, he hit it way right, outside the ropes and into the gallery. From thick rough, Tiger flops it to 10 feet. Birdie attempt slips left, under the hole, and Tiger starts his year with an easy par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1.

In the spirit of giving props where props are due, Morikawa opened with birdie. Seemingly no big deal for the 22-year-old as he plays beside Tiger (in what can be a daunting atmosphere, especially for a rookie).