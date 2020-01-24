19th hole: The view from the other side of Harbour Town's lighthouse at Sea Pines

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – You’ve seen the Harbour Town Lighthouse. You’re reading a golf website, after all, not KnittingWeek … so surely you’ve seen the iconic structure that was completed in 1970.

But for most of you, the view of the red-and-white-striped landmark is a camera angle panning down the 18th fairway of Harbour Town Golf Links during the PGA Tour’s annual RBC Heritage. Broadcasters love to show off what initially was a ridiculed-by-some marketing effort that has proved to be a stroke of genius for the upscale resort that surrounds it, Sea Pines.

Buy a shirt at the golf course or in any gift shop, and chances are the lighthouse will be displayed on it. The golf is famous, the lighthouse more so.

But as pretty as the television view might be, with a flagstick blowing in the breeze alongside Calibogue Sound as Tour pros try to navigate Pete Dye’s 472-yard closer, the perspective is even better from the lighthouse looking back toward the 18th hole. Or, better still, just gazing as the sun drops across the marshlands to the west with a cold beer sweating on the table next to a basket of fried shrimp.

I had my late-summer sample of Low Country eats on the patio of The Quarterdeck, the restaurant at the base of the lighthouse in Harbour Town Yacht Basin. Not a traditional 19th hole with a view over a golf course, this was even better. Golf holes can be gorgeous at sunset, but sailboats are always a nice substitute.

The Quarterdeck’s pizza looked great, and the rest of the menu ran the gamut from she-crab bisque to ahi, but for this Southern boy any meal alongside the water simply must include beer and shrimp.

The Lighthouse Lager and Lighthouse Blonde, both brewed specially for the resort by River Dog Brewing Co., were more than up to the task of helping me forget about my closing double bogey on the green some 200 yards away, across the entrance to the marina. And why try just one beer when it was a short walk back to the Inn and Club at Harbour Town where I was staying?

Singer and songwriter Gregg Russell, who has performed under the nearby Liberty Oak for more than four decades, had the evening off during my stay. Still, plenty of couples and families enjoyed idyllic strolls past several other enticing indoor restaurants that serve everything from burgers to gourmet seafood. But to best enjoy the Low Country, one must be seated outside to feel the breeze and smell the salt air. The Quarterdeck’s patio checks those boxes nicely.

Boats of all sizes fill the slips reaching past the patio, and the resort’s boardwalk offers a perfect place for selfies with the evening’s last glow over the shoulder. The whole place seemed built for these moments.

Never mind the lighthouse’s 114 steps up through a museum or the retail shops along the quay. All a traveling golfer needs after a day on a Pete Dye Low Country masterpiece is a table, a water view and a nightfall. And, of course, good beer and shrimp.