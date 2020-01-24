WATCH: Two minutes with LPGA golfer Jillian Hollis

LPGA rookie Jillian Hollis chats with Beth Ann Nichols about her cool nickname and the new golf bag she’s has, which is just like the one Tiger Woods uses.

Hollis is the first LPGA player to be sponsored by Monster, an energy drink company, it was reported Friday. The 22-year-old joins Tiger Woods as company sponsors.

Among the questions Hollis was asked was if she thinks she’s beginning her LPGA career at a good time. Hollis said after an advantageous year on the Symetra Tour, she absolutely thinks she picked the right time to turn pro.

“I knew I could play our here last year, but mentally it was really good for me to have that growing experience, a full year on the Symetra Tour… I’ve been preparing for this week and preparing for (the Gainbridge LPGA) all last year and even the year before and playing in college. I’m so exited to test my game at all these beautiful courses around the world.”

Watch the video at the top of this page.