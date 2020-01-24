Carlota Ciganda surging at Gainbridge LPGA with new caddie by her side

BOCA RATON, Fla. – When Carlota Ciganda went home to Spain for the offseason, she left her clubs back in Arizona. It’s the first time the 29-year-old has traveled so light, but the extended break left her feeling refreshed coming into her first tournament of the season.

Ciganda carded a second-round 66 to get to 9-under 135 and trail leader Madelene Sagstrom by one stroke at the new Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

“I didn’t think I was going to be ready for this tournament,” said Ciganda, “but sometimes when you don’t have many expectations, you play your best.”

Ciganda, a two-time winner on the LPGA, said she kept in shape over the holidays by playing paddle tennis. She picked up her clubs again two weeks ago.

Her 2019 season included eight top-10 finishes and a $1 million bonus for winning the first Aon Risk Reward Challenge. She finished 15th on the money list with $998,654.

“I think when you are near the top so many times you get tired mentally,” she said. “I just needed that rest to feel fresh again.”

The 2020 season already looks different for Ciganda in that she has a new face on the bag in Jonny Scott, a veteran caddie who recently worked for Lydia Ko. Ciganda spent four years with Terry McNamara, Annika Sorenstam’s longtime caddie. Ciganda enjoyed her best years on tour with McNamara by her side.

“It’s been obviously really, really tough because I love Terry and we’ve been playing great together,” she said. “I don’t know how to explain it, just something that I felt. It was tough to say that to someone that you love, someone that it so close to you.”