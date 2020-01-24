Farmers Insurance Open: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has arrived in San Diego for the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.
For all the attention Tiger Woods has drawn at Torrey Pines as he plays his first tournament of the new year, a different player stole the show in Friday’s second round. Ryan Palmer brought in an 11-under 62 on a South Course that was playing plenty difficult. That moved him to 10 under and gave him a two-shot lead on Brandt Snedeker heading into the weekend.
As for Woods, an up-and-down round of 1-under 71 (which including a four-putt that nobody could stop talking about on Friday) left him safely inside the cut and with a weekend tee time.
Tee times
Hole 1 – South Course
|Tee Time
|Players
|10:35 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Joaquin Niemann, Dominic Bozzelli
|10:45 a.m.
|Ben Taylor, Cameron Percy, Denny McCarthy
|10:55 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Tyler McCumber, Chris Baker
|11:05 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama
|11:15 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Scott Stallings, Billy Horschel
|11:25 a.m.
|Brandon Wu, Mark Anderson, Richy Werenski
|11:35 a.m.
|Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover
|11:45 a.m.
|Marc Leishman, Sung Kang, Bubba Watson
|11:55 a.m.
|Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, Sungjae Im
|12:05 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Stewart Cink, Collin Morikawa
|12:15 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ
|12:25 p.m.
|Beau Hossler, Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair
|12:35 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Sebastian Cappelen, Matthew NeSmith
|12:45 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker, J.B. Holmes
Hole 10 – South Course
|Tee Time
|Players
|10:35 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Smith
|10:45 a.m.
|Kevin Tway, Max Homa, Jason Dufner
|10:55 a.m.
|Joseph Bramlett, Cameron Davis, Bill Haas
|11:05 a.m.
|Martin Laird, Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson
|11:15 a.m.
|Tom Hoge, Harris English, Dylan Frittelli
|11:25 a.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Maverick McNealy, Chase Seiffert
|11:35 a.m.
|Talor Gooch, Trey Mullinax, Aaron Baddeley
|11:45 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Kevin Streelman, Pat Perez
|11:55 a.m.
|Grayson Murray, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon
|12:05 a.m.
|Cameron Tringale, Doc Redman, Charley Hoffman
|12:15 a.m.
|John Huh, Xinjun Zhang, Matt Jones
|12:25 a.m.
|Luke List, Sam Burns
|12:35 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Zack Sucher
How to watch, listen
Saturday
TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET.
PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET
Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.
Sunday
TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET.
PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET
Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.
