Farmers Insurance Open: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has arrived in San Diego for the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

For all the attention Tiger Woods has drawn at Torrey Pines as he plays his first tournament of the new year, a different player stole the show in Friday’s second round. Ryan Palmer brought in an 11-under 62 on a South Course that was playing plenty difficult. That moved him to 10 under and gave him a two-shot lead on Brandt Snedeker heading into the weekend.

As for Woods, an up-and-down round of 1-under 71 (which including a four-putt that nobody could stop talking about on Friday) left him safely inside the cut and with a weekend tee time.

Scroll down past the tee times for TV, streaming and radio information.

Tee times

Hole 1 – South Course

Tee Time Players 10:35 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Joaquin Niemann, Dominic Bozzelli 10:45 a.m. Ben Taylor, Cameron Percy, Denny McCarthy 10:55 a.m. Tiger Woods, Tyler McCumber, Chris Baker 11:05 a.m. Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama 11:15 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Scott Stallings, Billy Horschel 11:25 a.m. Brandon Wu, Mark Anderson, Richy Werenski 11:35 a.m. Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover 11:45 a.m. Marc Leishman, Sung Kang, Bubba Watson 11:55 a.m. Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, Sungjae Im 12:05 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Stewart Cink, Collin Morikawa 12:15 p.m. Patrick Reed, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ 12:25 p.m. Beau Hossler, Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair 12:35 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Sebastian Cappelen, Matthew NeSmith 12:45 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker, J.B. Holmes

Hole 10 – South Course

Tee Time Players 10:35 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Smith 10:45 a.m. Kevin Tway, Max Homa, Jason Dufner 10:55 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Cameron Davis, Bill Haas 11:05 a.m. Martin Laird, Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson 11:15 a.m. Tom Hoge, Harris English, Dylan Frittelli 11:25 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Maverick McNealy, Chase Seiffert 11:35 a.m. Talor Gooch, Trey Mullinax, Aaron Baddeley 11:45 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Kevin Streelman, Pat Perez 11:55 a.m. Grayson Murray, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon 12:05 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Doc Redman, Charley Hoffman 12:15 a.m. John Huh, Xinjun Zhang, Matt Jones 12:25 a.m. Luke List, Sam Burns 12:35 a.m. Russell Knox, Zack Sucher

How to watch, listen

Saturday

TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6 p.m. ET (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Sunday

TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET

Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.