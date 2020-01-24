Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Farmers Insurance Open: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

By January 24, 2020 8:30 pm

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has arrived in San Diego for the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

For all the attention Tiger Woods has drawn at Torrey Pines as he plays his first tournament of the new year, a different player stole the show in Friday’s second round. Ryan Palmer brought in an 11-under 62 on a South Course that was playing plenty difficult. That moved him to 10 under and gave him a two-shot lead on Brandt Snedeker heading into the weekend.

As for Woods, an up-and-down round of 1-under 71 (which including a four-putt that nobody could stop talking about on Friday) left him safely inside the cut and with a weekend tee time.

Scroll down past the tee times for TV, streaming and radio information.

Tee times

Hole 1 – South Course

 

Tee Time Players
10:35 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Joaquin Niemann, Dominic Bozzelli
10:45 a.m. Ben Taylor, Cameron Percy, Denny McCarthy
10:55 a.m. Tiger Woods, Tyler McCumber, Chris Baker
11:05 a.m. Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama
11:15 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Scott Stallings, Billy Horschel
11:25 a.m. Brandon Wu, Mark Anderson, Richy Werenski
11:35 a.m. Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover
11:45 a.m. Marc Leishman, Sung Kang, Bubba Watson
11:55 a.m. Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, Sungjae Im
12:05 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Stewart Cink, Collin Morikawa
12:15 p.m. Patrick Reed, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ
12:25 p.m. Beau Hossler, Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair
12:35 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Sebastian Cappelen, Matthew NeSmith
12:45 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker, J.B. Holmes

Hole 10 – South Course

Tee Time Players
10:35 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Smith
10:45 a.m. Kevin Tway, Max Homa, Jason Dufner
10:55 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Cameron Davis, Bill Haas
11:05 a.m. Martin Laird, Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson
11:15 a.m. Tom Hoge, Harris English, Dylan Frittelli
11:25 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Maverick McNealy, Chase Seiffert
11:35 a.m. Talor Gooch, Trey Mullinax, Aaron Baddeley
11:45 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Kevin Streelman, Pat Perez
11:55 a.m. Grayson Murray, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon
12:05 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Doc Redman, Charley Hoffman
12:15 a.m. John Huh, Xinjun Zhang, Matt Jones
12:25 a.m. Luke List, Sam Burns
12:35 a.m. Russell Knox, Zack Sucher

How to watch, listen

Saturday

TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET.
PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET
Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Sunday

TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET.
PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET
Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

