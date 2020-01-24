Forecaddie: Is the PGA Merchandise Show's days numbered in Orlando?

ORLANDO – Ever since the PGA of America announced it was moving its headquarters to Frisco, Texas, rumors have swirled that the PGA Merchandise Show wouldn’t be far behind in packing its bag for the suburb of ‘Big D.’

Not so fast my friends – at least that’s what leadership at the PGA and Reed Exhibitions, the operator of the Show, will have you believe.

A spokesperson for Reed Exhibitions tells The Forecaddie that the PGA contract with the Orlando County Convention Center runs through 2028, and dates are reserved until 2050, said Marc Simon, Reed Exhibitions event vice president.

“It’s not on the radar for us,” said Jeff Price, PGA’s chief commercial officer. “Frisco doesn’t have the space (for the 10 miles of exhibit aisles), not sure if Dallas does, but it has a future plan for expansion.”

Price added, “We think of the PGA Show as the global golf gathering. We’re open to everything but Orlando has been a really good partner.”

This year marked the 67th annual PGA Show in the Sunshine State and it has set up shop in Orlando since 1985.

The reasons for the “major of golf business” to stay put are plentiful: the Orlando County Convention Center provides 1 million square feet of meeting, floor and special event space, and also hosts the National Golf Course Owners Association and the Racquet & Paddle Sports Show. Orange County National Golf Club is ideal for handling more than 7,000 participants at PGA Demo Day with more than 200 hitting bays. The warm climate, direct flights, nearby attractions and ability to store exhibit booths also make Orlando a perfect fit.

The PGA Merchandise Show, which began in the trunks of cars at a winter golf tournament in 1954, has grown into the world’s largest annual gathering of the golf industry and is organized in partnership by PGA Golf Exhibitions and the PGA of America.

If the PGA Show is to move to Frisco, it is more likely that it will be for the PGA Fall Expo, which has been held in Las Vegas (Sept. 18-19) for years. That contract, Simon said, is on a year-to-year basis and offers more flexibility. The Fall Expo also receives only about 3,000 attendees compared to 40,000 that participate in the three-day January affair to discover the newest trends and technology from some 1,000 exhibiting golf companies and brands.

PGA CEO Seth Waugh provided an update on the development in Frisco, calling the city a Texas miracle.

“They built a highway, they built a practice football field and now it’s the fastest growing city in the country,” he said. “Every time out there the dream gets bigger.”

Waugh detailed how the PGA is targeting to open its new headquarters there in June 2022, which would include the resort hotel, golf operations at the two championship courses and a convention center.

He also addressed the possibility of the AT&T Byron Nelson moving to Frisco after the PGA Tour event ends its run at Trinity Forest later this year, saying everyone is kicking the tires around.

“Are we happy to talk to them about it? We are,” Waugh said. “We’re not pursuing it but if it makes the most sense for the city and for us and our partners and golf we’ll be happy to entertain it and see if it is possible.”

The PGA already has 23 championships, including the PGA and Ryder Cup, scheduled in Frisco in the first 12 years. Waugh confirmed he met with the Salesmanship Club and had discussions with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

So just kicking the tires?

“Well, we don’t have any tires (yet),” Waugh said. “There is no car.”

But soon there will be and whether the PGA Show or the Byron Nelson end up there, Frisco is destined to be on the golf map soon.