LPGA rookie lands Monster Energy bag sponsor, just like Tiger Woods

BOCA RATON, Fla. – It’s not often that someone on the LPGA has something identical to Tiger Woods. But that’s the case with rookie Jillian Hollis, who is making her debut this week at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio with a Monster staff bag.

Hollis is the first LPGA player to be sponsored by Monster, an energy drink company. Maria Fassi had similar news this week. The Mexican player is the first to be sponsored by AT&T, joining Jordan Spieth in the look-alike bag category.

“I’m just really excited to get the rest of the year going and be in good company with my bag,” said Hollis after an opening 2-under 70. “I’m a huge Tiger fan. I love Tiger.”

The 2019 Symetra Tour grad also counts Nike as a sponsor.

Hollis joins an extensive list of female athletes on Monster’s roster, including surfers, skiers, snowboarders, skateboarders and motocross.

“Monster Energy is thrilled to be on Jillian’s team as she makes her debut as a rookie on the LPGA,” said Mitch Covington, VP of Sports Marketing. “She has a winning smile and attitude and we know she will represent us well on and off the golf course.”

Hollis, 22, left the University of Georgia after three seasons and won twice last year on the Symetra Tour to finish fifth on the money list. She’s one of nine rookies in the field. Two of those rookies, Yui Kawamoto and Patty Tavatanakit, hold a share of second at 4 under. Other 2020 rookies include Jennifer Chang, Esther Lee, Leona Maguire, Yealimi Noh and Albane Valenzuela.

Prior to this week, Hollis had made four starts on the LPGA, making the cut one time at the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open, her professional debut.

“I got a putting lesson Tuesday and that really has helped my putting,” said Hollis, who works with Gareth Raflewski. She had 27 putts on Thursday and birdied her first hole as an LPGA member.

“Little girls that I see, I want to be a role model for them,” said Hollis. “And I want them to say ‘Oh I want to beat her one day. Or ‘I want to play with her.’ Because that was me when I was little.”