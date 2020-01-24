Madelene Sagstrom's 62 vaults her to the top at Gainbridge LPGA

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Madelene Sagstrom was in the “flow” on Friday at Boca Rio Golf Club, where soggy, calm conditions opened the door to attack.

Sagstrom shot 29 on the front nine and was 10 under through 16 holes when the weight on her putter fell off. The Swede called over a rules official to make sure everything was fine but arrived on the penultimate hole a bit out of sorts.

“I came up on 17 I was like OK, wrong club,” said Sagstrom. “What’s going on now? Uh, uh, just kind of half-thinned it on the greens. I got a little rattled about it, but I figured it out eventually.”

After tough lip-out for bogey on the par-3 17th, Sagstrom got it back on the final hole with her 11th birdie of the day. The 10-under 62 shattered Sagstrom’s previous low by four strokes and gave her the clubhouse lead at 10-under 134 at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Nasa Hataoka, who lost in a seven-hole playoff to Gaby Lopez at least week’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, sits in second at 8 under along with Jennifer Song. Both carded 64s.

Jaye Marie Green grew up down the road in Boca Raton and is staying at her parents’ house this week. A bogy-free 66 moved her up the leaderboard and into a tie for eighth. Like Sagstrom, Green is looking for her first LPGA title.

“I hit the ball the exact same way today,” said Green, “I just made putts today, putts went in. Yesterday I was having trouble reading the greens, but today I just kind of pictured it well.”

Familiar faces and home-cooked meals make it a comfortable week for Green, who bought a home in nearby Jupiter. Some of her friends in the gallery go back to the beginning.

“I mean, we go back from diapers out here,” said Green. “The course I grew up with is two miles down the street. And a lot of members from that club have helped me along the way, and they’re out here. It’s unbelievable. I really want to get myself close, in a position to make it more fun for them. And I know whether I close or not, they’re going to love me. And I am glad to be in this position.”

Sagstrom, an LSU grad, was mentored by Robert Karlsson as a young pro. She drew inspiration from Karlsson’s strong performance in Dubai this morning, where he trails Eddie Pepperell by one stroke.

A three-time winner on the Symetra Tour, Sagstrom represented Europe in the 2017 Solheim Cup but didn’t make the team in 2019.

“I think a Solheim Cup can either make you or break you kind of deal,” said Sagstrom. “For me, it was both. I was really proud and honored to be there, but I was hoping for more from myself.”

She’s motivated to get back there.

While her regular caddie is back in South Africa helping family move, Sagstrom enlisted the help of her boyfriend’s father, Alan Clarke, for the week. Clarke’s son, Jack, caddies for Caroline Hedwall. Sagstrom read all her own putts but used Alan’s help with math.

“They’re here on vacation,” said Sagstrom of the Clarkes, “so I thought, I’m going to make him really tired.”

Actually, she’s feeding off of Alan’s enjoyment inside the ropes. It doesn’t get much better than 62.