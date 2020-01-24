Eddie Pepperell takes lead at Dubai Desert Classic

After shooting a second-round 67, Eddie Pepperell has taken the lead at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Pepperell, who leads at 8 under through 36 holes at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, sits one-shot ahead of Dean Burmester, Robert Karlsson and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Ashun Wu and Romain Langasque sit T-5 at 6 under while four other golfers including Kurt Kitayama of the United States are T-7 at 5 under.

Pepperell, who carded six birdies Friday, missed the cut in his last two events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the South African Open. He opened the European Tour’s 2020 season T-19 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in November.

The 29-year-old Englishman finished the first round with a 69 and sat in a tie for third with 11 other golfers.

Pepperell tees off his third round alongside Karlsson Saturday afternoon.