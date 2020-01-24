Ryan Palmer has 11 birdies Friday, rockets up Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard

Ryan Palmer had 11 birdies on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open to make a big move at Torrey Pines.

Palmer shot an even-par 72 on Thursday on the South course in the first round. On Friday on the North, Palmer caught fire and was 10 strokes better than he was 24 hours earlier.

Palmer’s 11 birdies and one bogey added up to a second-round 62 to help him rocket up the leaderboard and take the clubhouse lead in La Jolla.

MORE: Leaderboard | Tee times, TV info | Updates | Photos

He started posting red numbers right away on Friday, as he birdied the first. He then birdied 2, 5, 6 and 8 to make the turn at 31. On the back nine, he birdied 10, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 17 to get to 11 under. His only stumble on Friday came on his closing hole when he bogeyed the 18th.

Brandt Snedeker, a two-time winner at Torrey Pines (2012, 2016) is two shots back after shooting a 67. There are several players still on the course.

Palmer’s Friday round continues his recent solid play. He finished T-4 in last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii and T-3 at the QBE Shootout in mid-December.

He teamed up with Jon Rahm to win last season’s Zurich Classic. Palmer’s last solo victory on the PGA Tour came in 2010 at the Sony Open.