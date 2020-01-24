Tiger Woods four-putts first hole Friday at Farmers Insurance Open

His first putt on the first hole was for birdie from 24 feet, 9 inches but he pushed it way wide and two-and-a-half feet past the hole. A head scratcher, to be sure, to miss that badly, even from almost 25 feet out.

But then things got really interesting for Tiger Woods during his second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Facing a comebacker for par, Woods, maybe not rushed but certainly not settled in, blasted it with his Scotty Cameron. The ball appeared as though it may have burned the edge but it was powered five-and-a-half feet past the hole.

What is going on here?

Now facing a bogey putt, his third on the first green on the South course, Woods was not even close yet again, running it over the left edge and leaving it about 5 inches away.

Finally, he taps in for a double-bogey six. A four-putt for Tiger. Something we just don’t ever really see.

Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, then made par on the second and third holes to settle in. He is currently five back of co-leaders Brandon Wu and Sebastian Cappelen.

According to the PGA Tour, this is the 13th time in his career that Woods has four-putted a hole. It’s his first since the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship.