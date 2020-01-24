Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Friday round at the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods’ highly anticipated season-opener is in the books, and after touring Torrey Pines’ North Course in 3-under 69 during Thursday’s opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open, even Woods seemed pleased with how smoothly he’d come back from a five-week break over the holiday season.

Woods had five birdies and two bogeys – nothing miraculous and nothing disastrous – and seemed to be in control of a new TaylorMade SIM driver he recently put in the bag.

Woods has teed it up at Torrey Pines plenty and found success here eight times (seven Farmers Insurance Open titles plus the 2008 U.S. Open). Still, an opening 69 amounted to just the eighth time he has broken 70 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Now it’s on to the South Course.

Woods is No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking entering the week, and paired alongside Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, two young stars, for the first two rounds. They tee off No. 1 on the South Course at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Hole 2 – Par 4

Time for a comeback. Tiger gets it started but drilling a fairway wood up the left side of the fairway.

Hole 1 – Par 4

Tiger’s second round begins just as well as he could ask for, with a perfect tee shot right down the fairway. Tiger hits his approach straight as an arrow, right at the flagstick. He’ll have an uphill putt for birdie remaining. Ooph, and double ooph. The birdie putt was left all the way and Tiger didn’t even mark it. He missed the comeback and left himself a longer putt for bogey, which he also missed. Yes, that’s a four-putt at the opening hole for a double bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1