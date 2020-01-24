WATCH: Two minutes with Morgan Pressel

Beth Ann Nichols spoke with Morgan Pressel during the inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio and the two discussed the second event of the LPGA season and a family tie to the event.

Morgan’s sister, Madison Pressel, is also playing in the Gainbridge LPGA so Nichols asked about similarities between the two sisters’ games.

“I think that we have similar games in the sense that we hit balls the same distance, you know, similarities there,” Morgan said. “I say that she’s probably a better iron player and I’d say you know maybe my putting is a little bit stronger but we work together. She’ll shoot me a note when she’s on tour like, ‘I’m really struggling with this,’ or ‘This is a problem,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Send me video, send me this, how are you feeling?’”

For more on Morgan’s favorite hole at Boca Rio Golf Club and if she imagines herself holding the inaugural event’s trophy, watch the video above.