Ashun Wu sets Dubai Desert Classic pace, Bryson DeChambeau only two back

Ashun Wu opened his Saturday with an eagle on the par-4 starting hole at Emirates Golf Club, and he ended it with the third-round lead at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. It was a strong performance for Wu, the 34-year-old from China who is chasing a fourth career European Tour title this week in Dubai.

He should remain keenly aware of the man chasing him, though. Bryson DeChambeau birdied two of his final three holes on Saturday and is only two shots back.

Wu’s third-round 67 is his best so far this week. He was 3 under through three, had three consecutive birdies from Nos. 10-12 but gave one back with his sole bogey of the day at No. 16. Wu is 11 under.

It’s easy to see how that momentum blossomed from this opening shot, which produced that starting eagle. Saturday is, in fact, the Chinese New Year.

"HAPPY CHINESE NEW YEAR!" 🇨🇳 Ashun Wu holes out on the 1st!#ODDC pic.twitter.com/8lGR06GPtm — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 25, 2020

Frenchman Victor Perez is right in the middle of Wu and DeChambeau. He has fought back from an opening 73 with subsequent rounds of 66-67. Perez, whose only European Tour victory came at the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, is a top-50 player in the world and played like it on Saturday. He strung together four birdies from Nos. 10-13 then added two more at Nos. 17 and 18 for a back-nine 31 to reach 10 under.

As for DeChambeau, he also birdied the 17th in Friday’s second round. For some glimpse into how he approached the 359-yard par 4, there’s this video from Round 2.

DeChambeau, at 9 under total after rounds of 70-67-70, is tied for third with fellow American Kurt Kitayama and Englishman Tom Lewis.

Eddie Pepperrell, who led after Round 2, dropped to sixth with a third-round 72.