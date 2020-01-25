Farmers Insurance Open: Final round tee times, how to watch

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has moved from the Coachella Desert to the San Diego coast for the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.
The North Course and South Course at famed Torrey Pines play host to a loaded field of 156 players with Tiger Woods making his 2020 debut alongside Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.
Rahm holds the third-round lead at 12 under after shooting a 65 Saturday with five birdies and an eagle. He sits one shot ahead of Ryan Palmer and three ahead of McIlroy, Sung Kang, Harry Higgs and Cameron Champ in third.
Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines— seven Farmers wins, 2008 U.S. Open— is looking for his 83rd PGA Tour win which would surpass Sam Snead for most career wins on the PGA Tour. After shooting a 69 on Saturday, Woods sits T-14 at 7 under.
Woods tees off his final round alongside J.B. Holmes and Tom Hoge from the first tee on the South Course at 12:45 p.m. ET.
Tee times
Hole 1 – South Course
|Tee Time
|Players
|11:15 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Zack Suchar, Jason Dufner
|11:25 a.m.
|Will Gordon, Cameron Tringale, Jhonattan Vegas
|11:35 a.m.
|Jason Day, Aaron Baddeley, Jason Kokrak
|11:45 a.m.
|Max Homa, Joseph Bramlett, Joel Dahmen
|11:55 a.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Keegan Bradley
|12:05 p.m.
|Maverick McNealy, Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im
|12:15 p.m.
|Joaquin Neimann, Ben Taylor, Brandon Wu
|12:25 p.m.
|Cameron Davis, Zac Blair, Jimmy Walker
|12:35 p.m.
|Mark Anderson, Bubba Watson, Jamie Lovemark
|12:45 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge
|12:55 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Sebastian Cappelen, Brandt Snedeker
|1:05 p.m.
|Tyler McCumber, Tony Finau, Marc Leishman
|1:15 p.m.
|Sung Kang, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ
|1:25 p.m.
|Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer, Rory McIlroy
Hole 10 – South Course
|Tee Time
|Players
|11:15 a.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover
|11:25 a.m.
|Pat Perez, Robby Shelton, Collin Morikawa
|11:35 a.m.
|Matthew NeSmith, Denny McCarthy, Chris Baker
|11:45 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Laird, Rhein Gibson
|11:55 a.m.
|Scott Stallings, J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink
|12:05 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, John Huh, Cameron Smith
|12:15 p.m.
|Cameron Percy, Kevin Tway, Bill Haas
|12:25 p.m.
|Talor Gooch, Grayson Murray, Xinjun Zhang
|12:35 p.m.
|Luke List, Ryan Brehm, Harris English
|12:45 p.m.
|Matt Jones, Sam Burns, Doc Redman
|12:55 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Richy Werenski, Trey Mullinax
|1:05 p.m.
|Dominic Bozzelli, Dylan Frittelli
|1:15 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Chase Seiffert
How to watch
Sunday
TV: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA Tour Live: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET.
PGA Tour Live on Twitter: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET
Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.
