Madelene Sagstrom's career week continues at Gainbridge LPGA with boyfriend's dad on the bag

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Last weekend, Jack Clarke taught his father how to properly rake a bunker. Alan Clarke maintains that he gave his son, a former pro, that same lesson many years ago back home in Essex, England, but the roles reversed this week as Alan filled in as caddie for Jack’s girlfriend at the new Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Ranking a bunker at a tour event is precise work. So far, the retired Alan Clarke seems to be excelling at all angles of the job as his boss, Madelene Sagstrom, holds a two-stroke lead heading into the final round.

“He’s there to keep me happy,” said a smiling Sagstrom.

Truthfully, Alan’s just trying to keep up. Though he and Jack have had several successful runs in big events back home in England. It’s clear they’re all having a grand time in Boca.

Gainbridge LPGA: Leaderboard | Photos

Jack and Madelene first met two years ago at the UL International Crown, where he was caddying for a different player on the Swedish team, Anna Nordqvist. Because Jack’s current boss, Caroline Hedwall, missed the cut at Boca Rio, Jack was outside the ropes on Saturday watching the action. That’s actually the toughest place to be, he said.

Zero control.

Sagstrom, a former LSU standout, followed up a career-best 62 with a 67 on Saturday to extend her lead to two over Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, who lost in a seven-hole playoff on Monday to Gaby Lopez at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Sagstrom sits at 15 under after three rounds.

“You could shoot 5 over, you could shoot 5 under,” said Sagstrom of following up a career day. “It’s golf, you never know. I didn’t really want to mess it up.”

It’s been a week of firsts for Sagstrom, who has never held the lead going into Sunday at an LPGA event. The 2017 Solheim Cup player won three times on the Symetra Tour in 2016 and set a single-season earnings record of $167,064. Sunday’s winner in Boca Rio will take home $300,000.

“I didn’t play perfect yesterday, but I still shot 62,” said Sagstrom, whose best finish on the LPGA came last year at the Pure Silk Championship when she tied for second. “I didn’t play perfect today and still shot 67. It’s not about being perfect. It’s having a lot of acceptance and doing the best I can.”

Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim sit three strokes back in a share of third. Kim, winner of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last November, took off time during the offseason to buy dinner for everyone she knows. After all, she took home the largest paycheck in women’s golf history that week in Naples, Florida – $1.5 million.

Both Kim and Kang like the fact that they can attack the hole locations in these soft conditions.

Kang, a two-time winner on the LPGA last season who is currently No. 4 in the world, said she’s having to read the putts at Boca Rio from every angle to account for the grain. Because of that, she’s not relying on her caddie as much to help on the greens.

“These Bermuda greens definitely pick up pace throughout the day, the windier it gets,” said Kang. “I really like the way they set up the golf course. It’s kind of unique. It’s really long, yet sometimes it plays short. You just got to take the opportunities.”

Jaye Marie Green was born and raised in Boca Raton and now lives in nearby Jupiter. She’s had plenty of support in the gallery and gave them all a thrill when she hit her 48-degree wedge from 103 yards to within an inch.

“I go, ‘How does this not go in the hole?’” asked Green, who has yet to make an ace on tour.

Green heads into Sunday eight shots back at 7 under. She’ll be one group ahead of another local favorite, Lexi Thompson, who’s at 6 under.

Morgan Pressel grew up 15 minutes from Boca Rio and has been a member of the club for years. She’s at even par for the tournament. The Kathryn Krickstein Pressel Mammovan, named after Pressel’s late mother, who died of breast cancer, is parked near the 17th tee. Pressel’s annual fundraiser has raised $9.5 million over the past 13 years toward the fight against breast cancer.

“We’re big on early detection and that’s why the Mammovan’s so important to us,” said Pressel earlier in the week. “It’s kind of a billboard that says ‘Get your mammogram’ …”