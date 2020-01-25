Players Championship winner's check now worth $2.7 million

The Players Championship is now the richest event in golf.

In a report by Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, the PGA Tour has increased the overall purse for the event to $15 million, with $2.7 million going to the winner.

This year’s tournament is March 12-15 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The AP report states that Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan made the announcement at an annual players meeting at Torrey Pines, site of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

In 2019, the Players had a purse of $12.5 million. That’s what the U.S. Open currently has. Meanwhile, the Masters is at $11.5 million and the Open Championship is at $10.75.

“As a player, I feel good about it,” Brandt Snedeker told the AP. “The Players does it to push the majors to keep up. The majors are huge money-makers, and we’re getting a small percentage of that.”

While the $15 million is a tournament-high payout, the largest first-place check comes at the European Tour’s DP World Tour Championship. The winner of that event gets $3 million.

“It feels like it keeps going up and up and up,” Jason Day told the AP. Day won the Players in 2016. “That’s great. I’m not complaining.”