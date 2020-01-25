Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Saturday round at the Farmers Insurance Open

Two rounds into the new year, it’s been a bit tough to get handle on the status of Tiger Woods’ game. His opening round on Torrey Pines’ North Course at the Farmers Insurance Open featured a slow start, steady finish and a sub-70 score. On Friday, a four-putt on the South Course’s first green effectively dominated that day’s conversation. Woods got hot mid-day but cooled off late.

Those opening rounds of 69-71 secured a weekend tee time for Woods, and from here it will be about capitalizing in a setting in which he feels extremely at home. Even members of the gallery look familiar to Woods at Torrey Pines.

Woods enters the third round six shots off the pace and paired with Tyler McCumber and Chris Baker. They will go off the first tee on the South Course at 10:55 a.m. ET.

One man, at least, was excited by the prospect.

Wait, I'm playing with Tiger Woods tomorrow? Am I being punk'd? pic.twitter.com/u6xtm3KrMh — Chris Baker (@chrisbakergolf) January 25, 2020

Follow along below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ third round.