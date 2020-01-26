As retirement nears, Natalie Gulbis stands out among her peers

BOCA RATON, Fla. – After a rotten start to the 2020 season, Natalie Gulbis asked organizers of the new Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio how she could help over the weekend. On Saturday, after the leaders teed off, Gulbis came back to the course for a meet-and-greet with members and VIPs on the clubhouse patio.

Even as the curtain draws on her competitive career, Gulbis remains the gold standard in how to treat people.

“There’s nobody even close,” said Stacy Lewis. “You want her out here just so the rookies can see that and see how it’s done.”

On Thursday, Gulbis announced in a letter on golf.com that 2020 would be her final season on the LPGA. It turned out to be a huge mistake, she said, breaking that kind of news as she started her first tour event in nearly six months. Gulbis admitted to being “incredibly distracted and emotional” en route to rounds of 81-78. However, during her Saturday morning workout, the 37-year-old still found herself trying to dissect how she could turn it all around in time for her next start.

That’s the thing about Gulbis: She plays to win.

In fact, the only reason she’s been at it at all this past decade was to prove to herself that she could win after back surgery. She underwent another operation in 2016 solely for the purpose of being able to practice longer.

“There are a lot of players who play for different reasons,” Gulbis said, “but I actually love the game. I thought I could be a player that played 5 to 10 events and play really well and be like Juli Inkster, but I haven’t been able to do that.”

And so, at some to-be-determined event later this year, she’ll call it quits. Gulbis plans to compete in 10 events in her 2020 farewell tour. At first, she wanted her final event to be the Evian Championship in July, site of her only LPGA victory, but the tournament falls too early in the year.

It could even be the CME Group Tour Championship, Gulbis noted, should she find her way back to the winner’s circle. She’ll be bullish about winning til the end.

“I’m stubborn and I’m an athlete,” she said. “I’ve seen too many quotes that says you quit right before you achieve your goal.”

Gulbis burst onto the LPGA scene in 2002 with ribbons in her hair and big hoops dangling from her ears. She signed a contract with Adidas before she ever teed it up on the LPGA and went to work trying to expand the company’s limited clothing line to include more feminine and functional options.

“I remember when they made me my first skirt,” said Gulbis. “(Golf) hadn’t had skirts since the 50’s, when they wore those beautiful long skirts. I really liked how the tennis girls dressed and said, ‘Can we make a skort?’ ”

Growing up, Gulbis had posters of Kris Tschetter and Nancy Lopez on her bedroom walls. She loved Tschetter’s big hats and bright lipstick and the way Lopez could be so warm and friendly and intense at the same time.

Gulbis had role models. But she’s never been shy about standing out.

“I don’t think (Natalie) gets enough credit for changing the way that we dress on the golf course into more feminine, fitted athletic clothing,” said Morgan Pressel. “She was really the first one to kind of change the status quo of what everybody had been wearing for so many years.”

But it wasn’t just about the way Gulbis looked that impacted the tour. It’s how to she connected with people too, removing her sunglasses to sign autographs and taking the time to ask personal questions.

Gulbis is as genuine as they come. The reasons corporations and tournament organizers have backed Gulbis so steadfastly for nearly two decades extends beyond her attractive appearance. She’s disciplined in all aspects of life, from her diet, to her swing to her business portfolio. She’s smart, savvy and fun.

Lewis was in the same small group Bible study with Gulbis when she first came on tour and relied heavily on her in those early years.

“I just think with the fashion and modeling stuff, maybe (some) just didn’t get to know the true Natalie,” said Lewis. “But those of us that did, she’s an unbelievable person.”

At the pro-am party earlier this week in Boca, Brittany Lincicome’s baby, Emery, was getting restless as the evening wore on. Gulbis leaped into action.

“She ripped off her heels, carried Emery to the car and put her in the car seat for me,” said Lincicome. “Just a wonderful human.”

Gulbis has no plans to bow out of golf. Quite the contrary. She’ll be in Washington for her work on the President’s Council for Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. She’ll be taping her Fox show, “18 holes.” She’ll be looking for new opportunities for her company, NR1, and will pour her heart into her Southern Nevada Boys & Girls Club.

“I definitely will stay in golf the same way at that Annika and Lorena and Arnold Palmer did,” said Gulbis.

Pressel has long admired the way her friend smiles on the golf course. Her upbeat, sunny personality makes not only her friends and fans happy, but the check-writers too.

Who will step in to replace her when she’s gone?

“I think it’s important for all of us to be like Natalie,” said Lewis. “We all need to strive to be like her. One person can’t carry that load.”