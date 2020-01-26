Sebastian Soderberg sets record for fastest round in European Tour history

The final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic was a round to remember for slow-play critics.

Not only did Bryson DeChambeau go 3 over on the back nine and blow his chances to defend his title after being served a slow-play warning on the 10th hole, but Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden set the fastest round ever recorded in European Tour history.

The first to teeing off Sunday’s final round, Soderberg played solo due to an odd number of competitors. At 7 over through 54 holes, Soderberg knew he wasn’t in contention for the Dubai Desert Classic title, so he decided to employ a speedy tactic to his final round: jogging.

97 minutes. 75 shots. 😅 Sebastian Söderberg on the fastest round in European Tour history.#ODDC pic.twitter.com/4J4TxH9wV1 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 26, 2020

He quickly finished his round of 3-over 75 in 1 hour and 36 minutes, shattering the previous mark of 1 hour and 59 minutes set at the 2019 Italian Open by Thomas Pieters.

“I always kind of wanted to jog and play as fast as I could,” Soderberg said after Sunday’s round, according to Golf Channel. “I struggled the last two days so I figured it wouldn’t necessarily hurt my game to just jog in between (shots) and not think too much.”

While Soderberg finished the event at 10 over, 19 strokes behind winner Lucas Herbert, he jogged his way right into the record book anyway.