Tiger Woods didn't hear news of Kobe Bryant's death until after his round

SAN DIEGO – During the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods didn’t understand why so many people in the galleries at Torrey Pines were voicing unusual encouragement.

“Do it for Mamba, do it for Mamba,” he kept hearing.

Just a few moments after walking off the 18th green, Woods came to understand what the chants meant when his caddie, Joe LaCava, told him Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

Woods, a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan, admired and respected Bryant. He often talked about how he and Bryant and New York Yankees great Derek Jeter broke into the professional ranks around the same time, how they were about the same age, and how they excelled for 20-plus years as pros.

“When he retired we’d work out at Equinox together,” Woods said. “I was always getting up early, he’d get up early, we’d work out. He liked and enjoyed retired life, but he missed being competitive beyond the course and doing what he did, but it was his time.

“We really connected on more the mental side of it, the prep, how much it takes to be prepared. For me, I don’t have to react like he does in my sport, we can take our time. But you’ve still got to pay attention to the details and that’s what he did better than probably any other player in NBA history. He paid attention to the details, the little things.”

Woods didn’t talk about his golf after he closed with a 2-under-par 70 to finish at 9 under and in a tie for ninth. Instead, he added a few more comments on Bryant.

“The fire,” Woods said when asked what he remembered about Bryant. “He burned so competitively hot. He brought it each and every night on both ends of the floor. The hours that he spent in the gym in the offseason and during the summers to work on shots and do all the different things, it looked like it came natural to him on the court during game time, but he spent more hours looking at film and trying to figure out what’s the best way to become better.

“That’s where he and I really connected, because we’re very similar. He came in the league and I turned pro right around the same time and we had our 20-year run together. It’s shocking.

“Life is very fragile as we all know. You can be gone at any given time and we have to appreciate the moments that we have. I just can’t imagine what his family’s going through right now.”

As for his golf, Woods didn’t bag No. 83 but in his 2020 debut, he put in a productive week. While his record ninth victory eluded him, he got into contention and put in some serious work dialing in his new driver and golf ball.

On a raw, cloudy Sunday, Woods began his pursuit of the title on the wrong side of par, missing the green on the first hole of the South Course for a bogey. Looking for a bounce back birdie, Woods nearly rebounded with a bounce back eagle. After a solid drive, his approach from 141 yards hopped once and then for a split second disappeared into the cup. The ball, however, spun back out of the cup and came to rest 11 inches away for a tap-in birdie.

But in his quest for a record 83rd PGA Tour title – he won his 82nd to tie Sam Snead’s record in Japan in October – Woods couldn’t convert excellent chances to cut into the lead and never got the red sweater going.

His eagle attempt from 18 feet on the sixth hole burned the edge. Then he missed a birdie chance from 7 feet on the seventh and from 12 feet on the eighth. A drive into the rough hurt his chances for birdie on the par-5 ninth.

Then a three-putt bogey on the 10th from 60 feet dropped him six shots behind the leader and basically ended his chances.

Still, it was a good week of work for Woods. On Tuesday, Woods spent more than 90 minutes on the back of the range banging one golf ball after another to find his “feels” for the driver and ball. And with each passing round, Woods said his feel for both improved.

He will take the next two weeks off before returning to the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club north of Los Angeles. The tournament benefits Woods’ foundation and he hosts the event.