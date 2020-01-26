Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Sunday round at the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods has shown flashes of brilliance around Torrey Pines in this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, most notably in Saturday’s opening nine, when he fired off four birdies – including three in his first six holes – to climb the leaderboard. Even though he’ll start the day five off the lead, Woods will still be a factor in Sunday’s final round.

He’s always a factor at Torrey Pines.

In case you need to be reminded, Woods’ 83rd PGA Tour title is on the line. It’s not so much a question of if he’ll get that title but where, and this would be a sentimental place to do it.

Woods is paired with J.B. Holmes and Tom Hoge in the final round, and the group will tee off at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Follow along below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ final round.

Hole 5 – Par 4

Driver in hand on the tee, and Tigers it right in the middle of the fairway.

Hole 4 – Par 4

Tiger is on the right side of the fairway on his drive. That’s not a very handy approach shot given that it’s on the opposite side of the green from a left hole location. He’ll have a birdie putt from clear across the green, but despite being at least 50 feet away, he gives it a good role. That par save was the most heroic shot on this hole. Onward to next, but desperately needing some birdies.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 4 (4 off the lead)

Hole 3 – Par 3

Can’t pretend we’re over that bit of bad luck on No. 2 but we’re trying to leave it behind. Tiger hits a good approach here, but it’s rolling down to a lower tier. He will have an uphill birdie putt of considerable length. He leaves it about 6 feet short, but hits a confident par putt and it’s good.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 3 (5 off the lead)

Hole 2 – Par 4

Playing it safe off this tee, and he lands another one in the fairway. That approach was down, folks! Tiger’s approach two-bounced in the hole, hit the bottom of the cup and bounced out. Oh, what could have been. Inches for birdie is acceptable and we’ll call that a bounce-back bounce-out.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (5 off the lead)

Hole 1 – Par 4

Tiger has the driver out on the first tee and he launches one to the fairway. The approach sounded good…the swing looked good…but it’s settled just off the green on the right. That’s a touchy little chip and it rolls out about 10 feet. The par putt slides by on the right and he’ll walk away from the first hole with a bogey that moves him in the wrong direction on the leaderboard.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (6 off the lead)

Pre-round

The sweater has gone on and off this week at Torrey Pines. Sunday looks like a sweater morning. Not ideal.